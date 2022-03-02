The Fairfield High School boys basketball team’s season came to an end in the morning loser-out game on Feb. 26 at the Northern B divisional tournament in Glasgow.
The Eagles went into the tournament as the third seed from District 1B and lost their opening game against Malta, 63-53. They came back to defeat Glasgow, 67-42, in loser-out action on Friday before falling to fellow District 1B team Rocky Boy, 56-53.
The Malta Mustangs went on to win the tournament, Harlem finished second and Shelby third. The three teams will represent the Northern Division at the State Class B tournament in Bozeman March 10-12.
In the opening game, Malta had an explosive first quarter, scoring 19 points while keeping the Eagles to only eight. Fairfield came back in the second quarter and outscored Malta, 12-8, to end the half down by only seven points, 27-20. The third quarter went much the same as the first with Malta’s shots going through and Fairfield struggling to connect with the basket. Malta put up 22 points in that quarter while Fairfield had only 14. The Eagles outscored the Mustangs in the final eight minutes, 19-14, but couldn’t surpass their lead.
The Eagles had even scoring in the contest with Daniel Faith, Owen Cartwright and Kaelob Flores in double figures with 15, 13 and 10 respectively.
The loss dropped the Eagles into loser-out action on Friday afternoon when they faced Glasgow. Fairfield quickly took charge of the game coming out hot and outscoring their opponent 17-5. The second quarter wasn’t much different with the Eagles rolling on scoring 21 points and keeping Glasgow to just eight points. The second half of the contest was a little more even as the Eagles’ coach Jordan Ratliff mixed up the lineup with subs. Fairfield outscored Glasgow 19-14 in the third quarter and Glasgow dropped in 15 points to Fairfield’s 10 in the final eight minutes.
Fairfield senior Flores had an explosive game, scoring 25 of the team’s points. Fellow starter Brian Ward was also in double figures with 10 points and Bryden Batson came off the bench to score 10 points.
The victory set up a rematch with Rocky Boy. This would be the fourth meeting for the two District 1B teams. The teams split during the regular season with each team winning on their home court. At the district tournament, Rocky Boy defeated Fairfield 65-61.
The contest between the two squads in Glasgow was just as hotly contested as the previous matchups with see-saw battles back and forth throughout much of the first half. Fairfield was on top at the end of the first quarter, 15-11, and Rocky Boy outscored Fairfield 17-12 in the second quarter to take a 28-27 lead at the half. Fairfield moved ahead at the end of the third quarter, 37-25. At one point in the second half, the Eagles had a seven-point lead before Rocky Boy battled their way back into the contest and outscored the Eagles 21-16.
Flores led the team in scoring with 19 points followed by Cartwright with 12 points. Faith, Ward and Christensen added seven points each.
The Eagles had three seniors on the team, Flores, Faith and Michael Wambach.
STATISTICS
Fairfield 8-12-14-19 — 53
Malta 19-8-22-14 — 63
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 8, Daniel Faith 15, Owen Cartwright 13, Kaelob Flores 10, Cole Neal 5. Totals: 26 9/19.
Malta — Treyton Wilke 17, Bohdi Brenden 16, Jared Eggebrecht 12, Rex Williamson 6, Connor Tuss 10, Jonathan Siewing 2. Totals: 28 8/22.
Fouls: Fairfield 14, Malta 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Faith 3, Christensen 4, Eggebrecht.
Fairfield 17-21-19-10 — 67
Glasgow 5-8-14-15 — 42
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 10, Brian Ward 10, Daniel Faith 5, Payton Swensen 2, Owen Cartwright 4, Kayle Brown 4, Cooper Christensen 7, Kaelob Fores 25. Totals: 32 10/17.
Glasgow — Ashton Potter 2, Riley Smith 6, Wyatt Babb 9, KJ Ingram 2, Bergen Miller 6, Keigan Ingram 17. Totals: 16 12/18.
Fouls: Fairfield 15, Glasgow 15. Fouled out: Babb. Three-point goals: Batson, Ward, Faith, Christensen, Flores 3, Smith, Miller.
Fairfield 15-12-10-16 — 53
Rocky Boy 11-17-7-21 — 56
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 1, Brian Ward 7, Daniel Faith 7, Owen Cartwright 12, Cooper Christensen 7, Kaelob Flores 19. Totals: 23 10/17.
Rocky Boy — Teague Stump 2, Joe Demontiney 22, Ben Crebs 14, Sean Gibson 5, Tayce St. Pierre 7, Kellen Colliflower 4, Kenny Corcoran 2. Totals: 25 11/12.
Fouls: Fairfield 14, Rocky Boy 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Ward, Faith, Flores, Demontiney 2, Crebs, Gibson, St. Pierre.