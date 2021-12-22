The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs have two games to play this week before they go on Christmas break.
The girls on Dec. 21 traveled to Conrad for junior varsity and varsity games, and on Dec. 22 they are hosting Jefferson County High School from Boulder with the JV game at 1 p.m. and the varsity game at 4 p.m.
The match-up with Conrad will be the varsity girls’ first District 1B conference game of the season. Coach Matt Cornelius says the Conrad girls have a new coach and a new program — just as Choteau does — and they beat another conference foe, Shelby, by 20 points. He said he expects the team to give Choteau a competitive game, and the girls will have just one day in practice before taking on Conrad and then Jefferson.
The Jefferson County High School Panthers, who go to school in Boulder, are the state’s number one Class B team, and Cornelius said he expects Choteau to have to contend with a great shooting team that has a clear height advantage.
Last week the Choteau girls played Broadwater County High School from Townsend and Simms at home in a pair of non-conference games and notched their first wins of the season. The CHS girls, as of Dec. 18, were 2-2 overall and 0-0 in conference.
In the game against Broadwater, Choteau’s girls powered their way to a 43-30 win, with their smothering man-to-man defense nearly shutting Broadwater out of the key and holding 6-foot post Kennady Vogl to just 12 points.
Choteau got strong inside play from senior Sadie Grove, who at 5-foot-5, had her work cut out guarding Vogl. All of Choteau’s starters — Grove, Maili Miller, Ada Bieler, Emma Gunderson and Kylie Kovatch — had key defensive plays that forced Broadwater turnovers and prevented the girls from using their inside game to their advantage.
The Choteau girls did a great job of defensive rebounding, denying Broadwater second and third attempts at scoring.
Coach Cornelius also used the game to give some of his younger players varsity experience, subbing in sophomores Zoey Tobar and Ainsley DeBruycker and freshman Olivia Jamison in the win.
On offense, Gunderson and Bieler were the main ball handlers, bringing the ball down the court and setting up offensive plays. Bieler led the team in scoring with 25 points, including four three-pointers. Grove had eight points and Gunderson seven.
In the win over Simms, Choteau and Simms battled point for point in the first quarter, which ended with Simms leading, 19-12. In the second quarter, Choteau’s girls trailed at one point, 24-14, but the girls’ fierce defense forced a number of turnovers and the girls converted those to points as strong scoring by Gunderson and Bieler plus two from DeBruycker kept Choteau in the game. When the halftime buzzer rang, Choteau trailed by just two, 28-30.
After the half-time break, Choteau’s girls had a huge third quarter, outscoring Simms, 19-4, with inside player Grove finding her groove and putting up 9 of her 19 points from under the basket and at the free-throw line. Grove had 17 total points in the second half. Many of her scores came on assists from Gunderson, who as a sticky-fingered guard, came away with numerous steals that she helped convert to scores by passing off to Grove, Bieler or another open player.
The Choteau girls led, 47-34, at the end of the third quarter and maintained control of the game through the fourth quarter for the non-conference win, 67-48.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring were Bieler with 23 points, Grove with 20 and Gunderson with 18.
After the Simms game, Coach Cornelius said he could not have been prouder of how the girls played over the week. “The girls really came to play these last two games,” he said. They had super energy against Townsend, but they lacked confidence in their defensive roles. That was in stark contrast, he said, to the game against Simms, when they embraced their defensive roles, trusted each other and refused to lose a ball game.
Choteau had a distinct disadvantage on height against the Simms girls. Simms Coach Carly Paterson started a senior, three juniors and a freshman, including a 6-foot-1 girl and two 6-0 girls. Choteau’s tallest starter is Bieler at 5-foot-7.
Cornelius said the girls used their speed and their diligence in boxing out with their superior conditioning to offset Simms’ height advantage. “Their hard work and conditioning is a major contributing factor in their win tonight,” he said.
Cornelius also said he is pleased with the pace at which the girls are mastering and embracing his new offensive and defensive strategies. He said he expected them to gel together eventually, but that has happened sooner than he thought, and their unselfish play is already reaping rewards and will continue to do so in the future. “The girls don’t care who scores the points,” he said, adding that they never give less than 100%.
After this week’s games, Choteau’s girls will have five days off over the Christmas holiday and then will be back in the gym, practicing for the meat of conference play in January.
STATISTICS
Choteau 9-14-11-9 — 43
Broadwater 7-6-3-14 — 30
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 2 2/4 7, Maili Miller 0 2/3 2, Ada Bieler 10 1/2 25, Ainsley DeBruycker 0 1/2 1, Sadie Grove 2 4/6 8. Totals: 14 10/17.
Broadwater — Ella Begger 2 0/0 4, Kennady Vogl 6 0/2 12, Bailey Taves 2 0/0 4, Kailey Knaub 1 0/0 2, Cassidy Flynn 2 1/3 5, Kady Clark 0 1/2 1, Jacklynn Steele 1 0/0 2. Totals: 14 2/7.
Total fouls: Choteau 10, Broadwater 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Bieler 4.
Choteau 12-16-19-20 — 67
Simms 19-11-4-14 — 48
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 8 1/4 18, Maili Miller 0 1/2 1, Ada Bieler 9 2/2 23, Ainsley DeBruycker 1 0/0 2, Sadie Grove 9 2/3 20, Kylie Kovatch 1 0/0 3. Totals: 28 6/11.
Simms — Cassidy Rasmussen 0 1/2 1, Macy Herman 3 0/0 6, Kenzie Allen 2 1/2 5, Taylee Sawyer 5 0/0 10, Laura Zietzke 6 5/8 17, Baylee Herman 1 1/2 3, Kodiann Lynn 3 0/5 6. Totals: 20 8/19.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Simms 12. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson Bieler 3, Kovatch.