The Teton Pass Ski Area held its annual Jack-n-Jill Randonee Race March 8 with 42 participants among the three races, many of whom came from other parts of the state.
The results of the races were:
Pro course — Men: 1. Jeff Shehan, 36, Kalispell, 1:39:49; 2. Joel Shehan, 41, Whitefish, 1:39:58; 3. John Fiore, 57, Missoula, 2:12:37 4. Ben Johnson, 33, Whitefish, 2:19:01; 5. Shawn Orloff, 42, Bozeman, 2:25:41; 6. Isaac Fleming, 34, Bozeman, 2:26:47; 7. Shane Knowles, 36, Gallatin Gateway, 2:28:14; 8. Sam Salser, 34, Martinsdale, 2:44:06; 9. Ian Shives, 33, Bozeman, 2:45:44; 10. Matt Nerdig, 41, Whitefish, 3:05:52; 11. Rodney Claiborne, 32, Bozeman, 3:06:59; 12. Galen Healey, 30, Helena, 3:50:05.
Women: 1. Renee Freeman, 32, Bozeman, 2:38:29; 2. Hannah Fanney, 28, Bozeman, 3:06:59.
Jack-n-Jill Rec Course — Men: 1. Forrest Vogel, 34, Bozeman, 1:11; 2. Dylan Johnson, 24, Choteau, 1:11:43; 3. Dan Armstrong, 31, Bozeman, 1:13:36; 4. Ed Leas, 51, Helena, 1:20:46; 5. Carson Crary, 16, Choteau, 1:43:50; 6. Greg Iverson, 40, Lima, 1:55:04; 7. Will Dewey, 31, Choteau, 2:21; 8. Dale Sexton, 55, Livingston, 2:51:44.
Women: 1. Maggie Carr, 33, Choteau, 1:35:13; 2. Chelsea Miller, 35, Clinton, 1:58:53; 3. Casey Blumenthal, 66, Helena, 2:10:33; 4. Katie Gugliotta, 33, Great Falls, 2:22:25; 5. Palen Sexton, 12, Livingston, 2:51:29; 6. Meryl Sexton, 13, Livingston, 2:51:41.
No-Name Scramble Course — 1. Carson Crary, 16, Choteau, 25:24; 2. Porter Shehan, 8, Whitefish, 29:20; 3. Jeff Shehan, 36, Kalispell, 26:26; 3. Joel Shehan, 41, Whitefish, 26:26; 4. Nate White, 42, Choteau, 30:05; 5. Dusty Crary, 59, Choteau, 30:06; 6. Violet Bechtold, 14, Choteau, 30:50 (first woman); 7. Caleb Bradbury, 16, Choteau, 31:09; 8. Wendy Martin, 36, Pendroy, 43:40; 9. Sigrid Birkeland, 11, Choteau, 47:10; 10. Avery Martin, 9, Pendroy, 47:18; 11. Nicole Pirro, 43, Choteau, 48:38; 12. Addie Nerdig, 9, Whitefish, 50:13; 13. Matt Nerdig, 41, Whitefish, 50:14.