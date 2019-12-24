The Choteau High School boys basketball team has gone undefeated in the first two weeks of the season, notching a conference win over Great Falls Central Catholic and a nonconference win over the Broadwater County High School Bulldogs from Townsend.
The Choteau varsity squad headed into the Christmas break with a 1-0 conference record and a 4-0 overall record.
The CHS boys will return to play on Jan. 3 at Conrad for a conference game and will next play at home on Jan. 4 against the Jefferson County High School Panthers of Boulder, another nonconference game.
Last week, the Choteau Bulldogs handily defeated GFCC at home, 64-47. The Bulldogs matched up well with the GFCC squad and used their up-tempo offense to score multiple times on fast breaking layups, rapid-fire passes that got the ball to the open man and put up a number of second-shot successes. The Bulldogs had three boys in double digits: Kolby Kovatch with 18 points, Johnny Rappold with 15 points and Kyler Crabtree with 13 points. The boys made 66 percent of their free throws. They made 18 two-point and four three-point shots in the win.
On defense, they put a lot of pressure on the ball and forced multiple turnovers as they stole passes and hustled to get possession on held balls.
Choteau played with all of its starters, including senior guard Kyler Crabtree, who had sprained his ankle in play the week before, but was able to come out and play both games last week.
In addition to the regular starters, Coach Austin Schilling rotated several boys in off the bench including Tony Daley, Brady Armstrong, Henry Bieler, Tommy James, Gage Cummings and Keegan Thomas.
The Choteau boys continued their winning play at Townsend, where they defeated the Broadwater County High School team, 72-50. The Choteau boys out-scored Townsend in all four quarters, leading 13-9 after the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime. The Townsend boys weren’t able to make effective adjustments in the second half, and Choteau’s offense continued to roll for the 22-point win.
The Choteau boys passed the offense around with eight players scoring points. Snyder and Rappold each tallied 19 for the team and Kovatch put up 16 points to lead the team. The boys made 40 percent of their free throws and Snyder, Kovatch and Crabtree all sank three-pointers in the win. Rappold was a power inside the paint dropping nine two-point shots.
STATISTICS
Choteau 19-10-21-14 — 64
GFCC 10-16-5-16 — 47
Choteau — Acton Snyder 1 0/2 2, Gage Cummings 1 0/0 3, Kyler Crabtree 6 1/2 13, Johnny Rappold 6 3/7 15, Tony Daley 2 4/4 9, Oliver Jorden 2 0/0 4, Kolby Kovatch 4 8/9 18. Totals: 22 16/24.
GFCC — Shane Girres 1 0/0 2, Dillon Warren 1 0/0 3, Eli Vincent 1 0/0 2, Drew Newman 8 0/3 16, Nick Scott 1 1/2 3, Logan Warren 3 0/0 7, Kaiden Horner 1 3/4 6, Cayle Schraner 3 2/4 8. Totals: 19 6/13.
Fouls: Choteau 12, GFCC 18. Fouled out: Schraner. Three-point goals: Daley, Kovatch 2, D. Warren, L. Warren, Horner.
Choteau 13-24-14-21 — 72
Townsend 9-18-11-12 — 50
Choteau — Acton Snyder 7 2/4 19, Gage Cummings 1 0/0 2, Kyler Crabtree 3 0/0 7, Johnny Rappold 9 1/2 19, Brady Armstrong 1 0/1 2, Tony Daley 2 1/2 5, Oliver Jorden 1 0/2 2, Kolby Kovatch 5 2/4 16. Totals: 29 6/15.
Townsend — Trey Hoveland 1 1/2 4, Zack Idland 1 1/2 4, Ryan Racht 3 0/0 7, Jesus Garcia 2 0/0 5, Gavin Vandenacre 4 2/2 12, Nate Hill 1 0/0 2, Tyler Christensen 3 0/0 6, Devon Zeadow 2 1/2 6, Braden Racht 2 0/0 4. Totals: 19 5/8.
Fouls: Choteau 11, Townsend 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Snyder 3, Crabtree, Kovatch 4, Hoveland, Idland, R. Racht, Garcia, Vandenacre 2, Zeadow.