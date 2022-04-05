The Conrad-Choteau High School girls softball team played their first games in Conrad, with both games in the double-header against Lewistown’s junior varsity team.
The team opened the March 31 afternoon doubleheader against the Eagles with a 12-10 win. The Cowgirls jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings and coasted to the victory. Ella Stott went 2-3 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Maggie Bender was 3-3 with two dou-bles, a triple and five RBIs. Tessa Brownell contributed with a 2-4 performance including four runs and two stolen bases. Bender picked up the win, throwing all seven innings.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Cowgirls defeated Lewistown JV, 6-4. Conrad-Choteau jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead on the strength of a two-run double by Ashlee Stokes. Lewistown answered in the top of the second with three runs, tying the game. Zoey Pogreba tripled in the third and later scored on a groundout to give the Cowgirls a 4-3 lead. Lewistown tied the game in the top of sixth. Stokes again came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth, running in Tessa Brownell and Ella Stott with what proved to be the game-winning hit. Stokes finished the game 2-4 with a double and 4 RBIs. Pogreba was also 2-4 with a triple. Stott was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game and striking out six.
Coach Tyson Anderson was pleased with the team’s performance against Lewistown junior varsity. The team is slated to play Browning on April 4 and will travel to Lewistown for a tourna-ment on April 8 and 9 where they will play Lockwood, Huntley Project, Columbus and Shepherd. “There should be some pretty good games with the teams we are scheduled to play,” Anderson said.