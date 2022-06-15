Power-Dutton/Brady head football coach Tom Tranmer had nothing but praise for the young men who played in the Six-Man All Star game at Hoffman Field in in Custer on June 3.
Tranmer was the coach of the Red Team that included all six of the senior players from his Titans team that finished their Cinderella season in second place in six-man football. “It was special to have a chance to coach those boys (Spencer Lehnerz, Kellan Doheny, John Baringer, Tyler Ellsworth, Jacob Feldmann and Gavin Sealey) one last time,” Tranmer said.
The coach was excited for Lehnerz, a Power senior named the Red Team’s defensive most valuable player. It was also special to see Titan teammate Ellsworth catch a 28-yard pass from Doheny to score in the first quarter.
The longtime football coach said the all-star game provides that opportunity for seniors from throughout the state who have shined during their respective seasons to gather and show their skills one last time before their parents and football fans. Having coached in the all-star game for seven of the 26 years it has been held, Tranmer said it is just a great week. “Hopefully everyone had a good time and no one got hurt, which is one of my main goals,” he added.
The all-star game had all the elements of a challenging, exciting matchup: weather issues, a runaway game in the first half by the Red Team and a come-from-behind moment for the Blue Team, who scored with just seconds on the clock to win.
The Red Team dominated the game in the opening half, leading at one-point 22-0 before the Blue team scored in the second quarter, making it 22-8 at the half.
Tranmer said the Blue Team came out with a lot more intensity in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter, a major thunderstorm rolled through the area with wind, heavy rain, lightning and thunder. The game was halted with 6:25 remaining in the third. Tranmer estimated the game resumed close to an hour and a half later, under light rain and on a slippery grass field.
With the Blue Team leading and time running out, Ashdyn Hobbs, a member of the two-time reigning state champion Froid-Medicine Lake team, caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Bridger’s Chance Goltz with 18 seconds left to secure a 34-28 victory for the Blue Team over the Red Team.
“I think we were really prepared and our boys came out hard and really played well,” said Tranmer. “But 6-man football is such a momentum-type game, and when we were up 22-0, their backs were to the wall and they kicked it up a notch.”
“I think they got a little bit of momentum and then all of a sudden, you know, they came back, and then the rain hit and when we came back out, both teams were still kind of in that mode. They had the ball on that final drive and they were able to score. The Red Team had just 18 seconds to score. We got the ball to the middle of the field and if we would have had a few more seconds, we would have scored.”
Following the game, Tranmer commented to the media, “These players, they played hard. They’re seniors and they get selected for this, and I tell you, they love the game of football. The passion is there, as you could see in this game. No one wanted to lose.”
Beside Lehnerz, others selected for MVP awards were: offensive, Dylan Flatt of Shields Valley (Blue Team) and Jack McCallister of Hot Springs (Red Team); and defensive Brent Stentoft of Froid-Medicine Lake (Blue Team).
STATISTICS
Red 14-8-6-0 — 28
Blue 0-8-18-8 — 34
Red: Shaw Davis 7-yd. run (kick failed).
Red: Ellsworth 28-yd. pass from Doheny (Davis kick).
Red: Kyle Lawson 5-yd. pass from Sam Davis (Davis kick).
Blue: Eyan Becker 17-yd. pass from Chance Goltz (Lucius Payovich kick).
Blue: Dylan Flatt 9-yd. pass from Kaden Acosta (Payovich kick).
Blue: Safety (Red Team knelt on ball in end zone).
Red: Lawson 53-yd. run (kick failed).
Blue: Hobbs 9-yd. run (Payovich kick).
Blue: Hobbs 3-yd. pass from Goltz (Payovich kick).