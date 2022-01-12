The Choteau High School boys basketball teams will travel to Rocky Boy on Saturday for a District 1B game against a tough team that beat Malta and Fairfield last week.
“They are good,” Choteau Coach Kevin Kovatch said, adding that the Northern Stars have very good guards and play a fast-paced aggressive style of basketball.
After losing to Shelby and Cut Bank last week, the Choteau varsity boys are 1-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
Kovatch said the boys will focus on an offense that can break full court pressure and that limits turnovers. The boys will work on offensive schemes that emphasize patience and finding the best shot.
Last week on the road against Shelby, Kovatch said Choteau’s varsity squad played their best basketball of the season. The boys handled Shelby’s aggressive full-court press and had only seven turnovers in the first half. They played patiently on offense and played tough defense, Kovatch said, despite having to cope with a large size disadvantage.
At one point in the second half, Choteau was down by just seven points against Shelby’s talented, tall squad, but lost the game, 65-46. The boys made 33% of their free throws in the game.
Kovatch noted that sophomore Bowen Rappold stepped up and scored 10 points in the game, his highest game score for the season, and Choteau had balanced scoring overall with senior Henry Bieler leading the team in points with 17.
The boys then played Cut Bank at home on Saturday. “We under-performed,” Kovatch said, adding that Choteau should have had a chance to win this game against a team that beat Conrad by five points. Choteau defeated Conrad by six points.
Kovatch said he thought fatigue from the tough Shelby game may have been a factor in Choteau’s loss to Cut Bank, 59-29, but also said that Cut Bank’s full-court press forced multiple turnovers that just hamstrung Choteau’s offense. He said the boys ended the game with 28 turnovers. If they could get to 15 or fewer turnovers per game, they would be more competitive, he said, and they are working in that direction.
Bieler led Choteau in scoring against Cut Bank with 10 points. The boys made 54% of their free throws.
Kovatch said Rappold, who had strong defensive rebounding game against Cut Bank and guarded Rhett Reynolds, a 6-foot-9, 195 pound senior, in the Shelby game, worked hard and is getting better every week. Freshman Kellen Meyer is also really stepping up and playing with intensity along with freshman Gus Johnson, who, Kovatch said, “has zero fear. He’ll go up against anyone. He’s earning every minute he gets on varsity.”
The coach said all the Choteau boys are getting better every week and they all put 100% out on the court during every game. Bieler, he noted, puts in extra time, nearly living in the gym, shooting and working out to improve.
This team has only won one game in two seasons, Kovatch said, and they are working hard to learn how to prepare to win games. They are all focusing on the end of the season and having a strong showing in the post-season.
STATISTICS
Choteau 11-12-13-10 — 46
Shelby 20-15-21-9 — 65
Choteau — Henry Bieler 7 1/2 17, Kellen Meyer 2 2/4 6, Bowen Rappold 5 0/0 10, Jacob Beattie 2 2/3 6, Will Patterson 2 0/5 5, Landon Jamison 1 0/1 2. Totals: 19 5/15.
Shelby — Kolby Lohr 0 1/2 1, Taylor Parsons 0 3/4 3, Brandon Richman 0 1/2 1, Trenton Emerson 1 3/5 7, Kyle McDermott 4 0/0 12, Rhett Reynolds 14 10/13 38, Garett Hansen 1 1/2 3. Totals: 20 19/28
Total fouls: Choteau 19, Shelby 17. Fouled out: Bieler. Three-point goals: Bieler 2, Patterson, McDermott 4.
Choteau 3-8-11-7 — 29
Cut Bank 16-12-15-16 — 59
Choteau — Henry Bieler 3 2/4 10, Kellen Meyer 2 0/2 4, Bowen Rappold 2 0/1 4, Jacob Beattie 1 0/0 2, Jagger Hofstad 0 1/2 1, Will Patterson 1 2/2 4, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Dillon Harrell 0 2/2 2. Totals: 10 7/13.
Cut Bank — Tate Monroe 7 0/1 16, Damien Burke 2 1/3 6, Jaydas Running Wolf 2 1/2 5, Robert Reagan 3 1/1 8, Dawson Vasboe 2 1/2 6, Chevy Burdeau 1 0/0 2, Preston Bird 1 1/2 3, Jackson Black 3 5/6 11, Will Sewell 1 0/0 2. Totals: 22 10/17.
Total fouls: Choteau 20, Cut Bank 23. Fouled out: Johnson. Three-point goals: Bieler 2, Monroe 2, Burke, Reagan, Vasboe.