The Choteau High School track team with 31 athletes will kick off their season on Saturday, April 9, at a meet hosted by Broadwater County High School at East Helena High School.
In her eighth year as head track coach, Callee Peebles said this is the largest turnout for track since she has been coaching. Peebles and Nate Tschida, who has been in the assistant coach position for three years, are looking forward to the season.
Looking at the dynamics of the team, there are 10 girls out for track: seniors, Emma Gunder-son, Amy McKenzie and Sadie Grove; junior, Ada Bieler; sophomores, Lily Heiberg, Ella Birkeland and Zoey Tobar; and freshmen, Hannah Martin, Olivia Jamison and Keyley Shelmerdine.
The boys team is led by seniors, Carter Morgan, Jared Selander, Blake Gunderson, Carson Crary, Jeffery Colesworthy and Jacob Major. Juniors on the team are Will Patterson, Derek Brownell, Garrett Torok, Jacob Beattie and Landon Jamison. Rounding out the team are sophomores, Dillon Harrell, Roan Stott, Percy Bechtold and Bowen Rappold, and freshmen, Gus Johnson, Nick Morgan, Karson Thomas, Justyce Yeager, Nathan Gunderson and Kyle Haas.
There are several returning all-conference award winners who have placed at district and/or divisional including Morgan, Colesworthy, Jamison, Selander, Brownell, Stott, Gunderson, Grove, McKenzie and Bieler.
Grove returns as the Class B state champion in the javelin from last year and Bieler as second-place finisher at state in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races and third place in the 800 meter race.
“With the return of several seasoned track and field athletes and the addition of many new-comers, we are excited to see what these boy and girl teams will accomplish in the season ahead,” Peebles said. “We have a motivated group of student-athletes that we hope will lead by example, set new goals and work to accomplish them.”
Peebles said Choteau has two home high school meets scheduled this season, the Choteau Acantha meet on Saturday, April 23, and the Choteau Twilight meet on Thursday, April 28. “We are looking for volunteers, especially for the Choteau Acantha meet which we host each year with the help of community volunteers so that coaches can coach instead of work events.
Those interested in helping are asked to reach out to Peebles at 406-579-3349 or Choteau High School. “If you are willing and/or able to help run an event, be a timer, assemble award packets throughout the day or share any other skill you might have, we would love your help,” Peebles said.
In addition to the Choteau meets, the team plans to attend the following meets, weather per-mitting: April 11, Fairfield/Belt at Great Falls; April 14, Pre-Easter meeting at Cut Bank; April 22, Power Froshmore; April 30, Fairfield/Belt at Great Falls; May 3, Top 8 at Great Falls; May 5, Great Falls Frosh meet; May 7, KLH at Missoula; May 14, District at Great Falls; May 21, Divisional at Great Falls; May 27-28, State at Great Falls.