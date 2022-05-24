Despite bone-chilling cold and hard wind with graupel and snow and facing top-notch players, the Choteau High School tennis team had an amazing state tennis meet, bringing home a third-place girls team trophy and second and sixth place placers in girls singles.
Katie Major capped off her senior year and career in high school tennis with a second-place finish. Teammate and junior Ella Peach battled back after losing her opening match to finish in sixth place.
Choteau’s doubles team of Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch, despite not placing, had a good showing in the tournament and gained invaluable experience.
Choteau’s Coach Carla May had nothing but praise for the team and was excited with the performance of each of the players. “As coaches we couldn’t be prouder,” she said. “It is pretty amazing to finish in third place as a team with one of the smallest teams for either the girls or the boys at the state tournament. It just shows hard work pays off and every match is important.”
Major had been building to this point since the beginning of the season, May said. “She just kept getting better and better and has really mastered the mental game to make it and play in the state championship game.”
May also felt taking first at divisional gave Major that final boost of confidence she needed heading into state.
She faced tough opponents in each of the matches at state and used her “tennis smarts” to adapt and find the best path to win.
May said it wasn’t a surprise for anyone at the tournament that Evelyn Dechans was Major’s opponent in the state championship match. The two-time state champion (and more than likely would have been three if it hadn’t been for the COVID shutdown year) is impressive to say the least, May said. “Katie went into the championship match and gave it her all, she made Evelyn work for her title,” May said.
“Lots of pride in how Katie played this year,” May said. She earned that placement with her hard work and determination, putting in the extra time, while still being a great teammate and student, the coach added.
When interviewed Major said one of her goals at the beginning of the season was to advance to state tournament and make it into medal contention. She didn’t exactly picture herself playing in the championship match but was proud to have made it to the level. As the two-time defending state champion Evelyn Dechans is tough, the top opponent Major has faced. “She plays 12 months out of the year and works with professional coaches,” Major said. The CHS team is fortunate to have indoor courts they can play on in Great Falls when they can’t play outdoors, but generally, they play just during the regular season with a few matches in the off season, Major said.
Major began playing tennis in fifth grade. She laughed when she said some of her friends were going to go out and her mom encouraged her to join them. “I wasn’t very excited, found I liked it and had a hard time admitting I liked it,” she said.
She recalled even during the year when there were no tournaments during COVID she would still practice. Her dad and brothers would help clear off the courts and would volley the ball back and forth. She wasn’t sure where her dad’s passion for tennis started, but he was supportive and cheered her on and wasn’t a bad player himself, she said.
Major doesn’t see herself continuing playing competitive tennis as she graduates from high school. “I found it pretty stressful and will now just enjoy playing with friends or going to the courts to serve some balls, maybe join a club in college for fun,” she added.
Coach May said not only were the players facing tough competition, they were also battling some extreme weather conditions.
The first two days of competition were held outdoors and to say conditions weren’t ideal was an understatement, May said. “Maybe all of those practices in the wind and cold throughout the season paid off in the end, as that is what the players faced at state,” she said.
May laughed, saying there were times when a player would toss the ball when serving and the wind would move it before they could hit the ball. She didn’t want to say Choteau girls had an advantage, but for once the wind was something they have battled quite often.
Ella Peach was an alternate at last year’s state tournament and had an idea of what competition would be like, May said. Despite that knowledge, the opening match was a bit rough for the junior as she adjusted to playing at this level and the weather conditions.
With the opening loss, Peach landed in the consolation bracket and had her work cut out to come back for medal consideration. She took the court in her next match and showed she wasn’t done playing tennis. She faced Abby Hutton from Conrad, who has been a nemesis to her throughout the season. “She wasn’t going to lose this time, having lost to her at divisional,” May said. “She utilized some of the things we have worked on Monday in practice to help win the match.”
Peach played a total of six matches at state. “She played some great tennis at state, one of the matches being the best I think she has played all year,” the coach said. Having entered the state tournament as the sixth seed out of the Central Divisional to end up sixth in the state is just impressive, May concluded.
The Bulldogs doubles team gained a lot of experience at state and know what it will take to return again next year. Given the duo has limited tennis experience and have only been a doubles team for two tournaments this year, Leys and Kovatch are looking promising for next year, May said. They won their opening match against a talented team from Cut Bank before falling to Johnson/Miller from Wolf Point. They came back in the second match and defeated a talented team from Valley before facing the doubles team of Wilson and Wipf from Fairfield.
Coach May said the Eagle duo is a well balanced team and are a good example of where the Choteau team could be next year with more time to practice and play together. May said the Fairfield girls were gracious in winning and told Leys and Kovatch they were one of the best teams they had played, a compliment the Choteau girls will remember and build upon next year.
When it is all said and done, most of these girls will not remember the matches they won or lost, May said, it will be the memories and friendships they have gained along the way. “They were cheering for players from other teams in the Central Conference while watching some pretty amazing teams,” she said. “During the evening they put their phones aside and visited and shared stories.”
“It was a great end to an amazing season.”
STATISTICS
State Class B
Choteau girls singles
Major — def. Finks, Darby; def. Dewart, Cut Bank; DeBroot, Valley; Berreth, Chinook; lost to Deschan, Loyola, championship match.
Peach — lost to Tucker, Red Lodge; def. Hutton, Conrad; def. Powell, Chinook; def. Larson, Simms; def. DeGroot, Valley; def. Martinz, Bigfork; lost to Sawyer, Simms; lost to Broesder, Conrad, sixth place.
Choteau girls doubles
Leys/Kovatch — def. Ytterdahl/Dunaway, Cut Bank; lost to Johnson/Miller, Wolf Point; def. Bell/Harvey, Valley; and lost to Wilson/Wipf, Fairfield.