The 2020-21 high school speech and drama season is underway and for the first time ever, the Choteau High School team competed in a virtual meet, hosted by Belfry High School, on Dec. 5.
There were 220 Class B/C competitors from throughout the state with students mostly gathering at their schools and judges participating from the comfort of their homes. All speech and drama meets statewide are being held virtually this year.
“It was quite an experience competing with the entire state’s Class B/C teams,” said CHS head coach Cody Marney. “On a normal year, this is not something we get to experience competition-wise until state.”
“The coaches were excited, and the kids seemed to have a good time,” Marney said after the meet. “I really missed the buzzing of the school with all the judges and students, but our little group made the best of it and appeared to be having fun.”
Marney was tapped by the Montana High School Association to be the meet director for all of the state’s Class B/C speech meets this season because of the COVID-19 limitations.
Marney, who has served eight years as a coach (one as assistant and seven as the head coach) and Lisette Hofer, who has been assistant coach for seven years, set up their home base across multiple tables, computers and Zoom meetings. “It was so great to see the coaches jump in and help keep things rolling as well as the other students,” Marney said. “Those students worked wonders in the judge troubleshooting department.”
Inside each competition room, the competitor and judges have the ability to not only see and hear each other, but if one of those components has a tech problem, they can use the chat bar and walk each other through the issues, Marney said.
In hindsight, Marney said for it being the first-ever virtual meet, things went well and stayed mostly on time, with the final round of a couple events running until about 9:30 p.m. “I can say it was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” he said. “As a coach, I had to make sure the Choteau participants were prepared and ready for the day and help them through, but as the B/C tournament manager I was responsible for the entire state of coaches, competitors and judges. Managing that many people in a virtual world requires a level of organization and communication that I didn’t even know existed. I have a great team set up around me and they were able to quickly do what needed to be done.”
Marney said Hofer is like his right arm. “She is able to pick up the slack and is so willing to help where needed,” Marney said.
Placing for Choteau at the Belfry meet were: Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek, freshmen, third place in dramatic theater; Ella Birkeland and Elodie Dahle, freshmen, seventh place in humorous theater; Katie Major, junior, 10th place in humorous solo; Hailey Alzheimer, junior, second place in informative speaking; and Jackson Quillan, sophomore, competing from home placed fifth in dramatic oral interpretation on the team but did not compete in Belfry.
Also on the team but not competing in the first meet were: Robbie Lesofski, freshman, humorous oral interpretation; Nick Lohf, senior, dramatic solo; and Soren Cummings and Ellie Lee, seniors, humorous theater.
“Our first day out saw all but one competitor break into the finals round,” Marney said. The four freshmen dove in head-first and gravitated towards duo events. “Tori and Savannah took the dark road performing a piece involving murder, money and one sister coming back from the dead to haunt the other,” Marney said. “Dramatic events require that the actors elicit an emotional response and they both did just that. They are both so strong in their character portrayals.”
Birkeland and Dahle took the humorous route, performing a piece that also deals with money. “Theirs however, centers around one girl’s 15,000 Facebook friends and a minor kidnapping event,” Marney said. “Once again, humorous theater is shaping up to be a very competitive event.” The two freshmen, Marney said, found a piece that speaks to the virtual world and the addiction to social media. “Their physical comedy is so funny, and they will only get better from here,” he said.
“Katie gave humorous solo a go for this first meet, but is seriously considering a category change,” Marney said. The senior did well, Marney said, with a piece that hasn’t spoken to her. “She sailed into the semifinal round but narrowly missed finals by three points,” he said. “This was a great opportunity to get comfortable with the virtual platform and consider her next steps. She is very adaptive and will do well with whatever she decides.”
“Hailey is in a new category this season with an informative speech discussing three tortuous medical techniques that are still used in some fashion today,” Marney said. “The speech is very solid and I am looking forward to the visual aides that she is working on. This category is always fun to watch because the range of topics is so wide. Hailey found a topic that most people know a little something about, but she is exploring the origins and how they are used today.”
Quillan added a little bit of an extra challenge by competing from home, Marney said. Quillan is “continuing in dramatic oral interpretation, working on a piece about a widower that is looking back on her relationships with their sexuality and loved ones,” he added. “This piece really pulls at the emotions and forces the listener to really stop and think about life for a moment.”
Marney pointed out dramatic interpretation tends to be one of the larger categories, and Quillan really worked hard to push through to the final round. A few more tweaks and this piece is going to do great things, the coach said.
There are five new members on the team this year. The team returns six divisional placers and three who placed at state.
“Numbers are slightly down from previous years,” Marney said. “I think a lot of it comes down to the stress of the unknown. So many things are constantly up in the air right now and I think kids tend to not do anything when nothing is set in stone. I’m happy with the numbers and thankful that we will finish the season.”
Right now, the team can practice in person at the school. “We spread out as much as possible and we have come up with a pretty good system to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Marney said.
In addition to the Belfry tournament, others scheduled are: Red Lodge, Dec. 12; Choteau, Dec. 19; Three Forks, Jan. 9; Great Falls Central Catholic, Jan. 16; Northern Divisional, Jan. 23; and state Class B/C, Jan. 29 and 30.
Marney explained the meets run about the same as they would in the past. “The process and procedure of events is relatively unchanged in the virtual world,” he said. “The kids come to the school and they compete in individual classrooms, the difference being they are performing in front of a computer.”
The virtual platform is pretty simple, Marney said. “The competitors and judges log in and their rounds and things pop up in the top portion of the home screen. It is truly a matter of logging in and clicking the video icon.”
“One of the biggest drawbacks that I can see is that the kids are not building the same level of social interaction,” Marney said. “The isn’t much of a way for the kids to ‘hang out’ with other schools and see their friends from past years or other school events.”
“The same is true for the coaches,” he said. “I only saw the coaches on my tabbing team. There were coaches that had kids competing that I never once communicated with.”
Choteau has about 17 volunteer judges for the season. “We have to register a certain number of judges based on our number of entries,” Marney said. “Unlike past seasons, the judges may or may not receive an assignment. We essentially ask judges to be available during a certain time frame if we need them.”
Marney said the virtual platform automatically assigns judges and sends out notifications when a round has been given. The majority of that is done on Thursday, but semifinals and finals can only go out when the rounds are ready. “There isn’t a way to pre-place judges,” the coach said. “That tends to be frustrating all around because we are just hoping that the judges are at the ready when the semifinals postings go out. If not, we must either hunt them down or find a new judge. It is still a very rewarding experience and we could always use a few more judges, especially when we move into our state competition.”
The coaches appreciate the volunteers who have signed up and are willing to help in this unusual year. Marney said they will all be learning as the season progresses.