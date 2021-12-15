Boys basketball
Fairfield 18-20-14-16 — 68
Loyola 7-13-13-11 —44
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 7, Brian Ward 4, Daniel Faith 11, Owen Cartwright 11, Cooper Christensen 6, Kaelob Flores 12, Cole Neal 4, Tyson Schenk 13. Totals: 28 9/17.
Loyola — Raet Konzen 6, Kaylor Hall 2, Ethan Stack 11, Jack Fines 8, Noah Haffey 9, Reynolds Johnson 8. Totals: 16 6/14.
Fouls: Fairfield 17, Loyola 21. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Batson 2, Faith, Stack, Fines 2, Johnson 3.
Three Forks 14-22-20-16 — 72
Fairfield 19-15-20-15 — 69
Fairfield — Brian Ward 4, Daniel Faith 16, Owen Cartwright 5, Cooper Christensen 13, Kaelob Flores 27, Cole Neal 2, Tyson Schenk 2. Totals: 25 11/17.
Three Forks — Austin Allen 12, Jacob Buchignani 7, Owen Long 18, Shane Williams 10, Finn Tesoro 10, Collin Stone 10, Michael O’Dell 15. Totals 28 11/19.
Fouls: Fairfield 19, Three Forks 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Ward, Faith 2, Christensen 2, Flores 3, Allen, Buchignani, Long 2, Tesoro.
Dutton/Brady 11-14-16-13 — 54
Centerville 11-12-10-16 — 49
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 8, Tyson Hemry 4, Aidan Reeve 5, Gavin Sealey 2, Kellan Doheny 20, John Baringer 15. Totals: 19 8/14.
Centerville — Luke Kelley 2, Eathan Upchurch 4, Chaz Dilley 8, Cade Hutchins 4, Cole Detton 14, Karson Smith 7, Keegan Klasner 10. Totals: 23 0/3.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 13, Centerville 16. Fouled out: Klasner. Three-point goals: Feldmann 2, Reeve 1, Doheny 2, Baringer 3, Dilley 2, Smith.
Big Sandy 9-14-9-11 — 43
Dutton/Brady 7-12-11-12 — 42
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 8, Tyson Hemry 5, Aidan Reeve 18, Kellan Doheny 9, John Baringer 2. Totals: 13 9/16.
Big Sandy — Lane Demontiney 8, Kody Strutz 6, Brayden Cline 14, Wylee Snapp 8, Ryder Galbavy. Totals: 18 5-14.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 13, Big Sandy 14. Technical: Baringer. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Feldmann 2, Reeve 4, Doheny, Cline 2.
Girls basketball
Fairfield 8-14-9-20 — 51
Loyola 6-7-11-18 — 42
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 4, Emma Schenk 2, Natalie Kolste 5, Avery Pitcher 12, Emma Woods 12, Tori Jones 16. Totals: 16 16/25.
Loyola — Natalie Clevengs 13, Kennedy McCorkie 9, Charlotte Cummings 7, Eve Lyn 2, Gio Horner 7, Drew Lamb 2, Jami Jaretski 2. Totals: 13 13/21.
Fouls: Fairfield 18, Loyola 24. Fouled out: Cummings. Three-point goals: Pitcher 2, Woods, Clevengs, McCorkie, Horner.
Three Forks 4-11-15-5 — 35
Fairfield 5-7-7-7 — 26
Fairfield — Natalie Kolste 6, Avery Pitcher 3, Emma Woods 10, Tori Jones 5, Toryn Martinez 2. Totals: 8 6/9.
Three Forks — Lily Jones 4, Jayden Woodland 6, Brianna Warren 5, Ashlyn Swenson 13, Jasmyn Murphy 4, Fellow Page 3. Totals: 12 8/20.
Total fouls: Fairfield 21, Three Forks 11. Fouled out: Alexa Johnson. Three-point goals: Pitcher, Woods 2, Swenson 2.
Centerville 10-17-12-9 — 48
Dutton/Brady 7-5-8-10 — 30
Dutton/Brady — Nadely Chapman-Roberts 3, Leslie Ostberg 3, Amara Cloninger 3, Chloe Sealey 8, Kayley Cloninger 5, Kimi Baringer 3, Seattle Kjensmo 1, Kaylee Chapman-Roberts 2. Totals: 10 8/15.
Centerville — Mollie Kerkes 16, Laynie Drew 6, Kalyn Dow 11, Annie Cook 5, Ne’Vaeh Allison 1. Kassie Scott 3, Livia Lorang 2, Maddy Burgess 4. Totals: 18, 8/10.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 16, Centerville 18. Fouled out: Nadely Chapman-Roberts. Three-point goals: Cloninger, Kjensmo, Dow 2.
Big Sandy 23-16-11-8 — 58
Dutton/Brady 3-4-12-8 — 27
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 9, Leslie Ostberg 6, Seatte Kjensmo 2, Emagin Wakkinen 3, Nadely Chapman-Roberts 3, Kim Baringer 2, Kailey Cloninger 2. Totals: 10 7/22.
Big Sandy — Jenny Sant 2, Jaihven Baumann 8, Lainey Terry 6, Amy Gasvoda 6, Alex Worrall 2, Malaysia Baumann 3, Eva Yeadon 19, Angie Sant 2, Eva Wagoneer 10. Totals: 22 13/16.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 16, Big Sandy 23. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Malaysia Baumann.
Augusta 24-24-11-13 — 72
Foothills 7-0-3-4 — 14
Augusta — Dayna Mills 8, Abigail Barrett 9, Kodee Shalz 7, Payton Levine 16, Gracie Hill 11, Hattie Orem 14, Katy Morris 7. Totals: 32 4/7.
Foothills — Kassi Husten 1, Trinity Nicholson 4, Kelcie Fulbright 7, Addison Teini 2. Totals: 6 2/4.
Fouls: Augusta 7, Foothills 7. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Barrett, Levine 2, Hill.