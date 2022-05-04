It was a whirlwind week for the Choteau High School track team with three meets in five days.
“With what seemed like a very slow start to the season in meet attendance was made up for last week,” said Choteau Head Coach Callee Peebles. “Within a timespan of eight days, we competed in four track and field meets.”
The Choteau squads competed in the Choteau Acantha Invitational on April 23, the Cal Wearly Invitational at Havre on April 26, the Choteau Twilight meet on April 28 and the Fairfield/Belt State Preview meet in Great Falls on April 30.
“It was a bit of a marathon for our student-athletes, but they stepped up to the plate and hit new personal bests at each meet,” the coach said.
All three meets last week were highly competitive, Peebles said. There were athletes from 26 teams in Havre, 13 teams at Choteau and 28 teams in Great Falls from Class A, B and C.
Sadie Grove had a good week in javelin. She took first place at Choteau, came in second at Havre and third at Great Falls. Zoey Tobar also had a good week on the track, finishing in fifth place in the 400 in Havre, first at the Choteau meet and ninth in a very tough field of runners in Great Falls.
Among the other girls’ shining performances, Lily Heiberg took second in the high jump at Choteau while Amy McKenzie and Olivia Jamison finished fifth and eighth, respectively, in pole vault at Havre.
On the boys’ side, Jeffery Colesworthy finished in sixth place in pole vault at Havre, Garrett Torok crossed the finish line in first place in the 200-meter race in Choteau and Justyce Yeager took second in high jump at the same meet.
At the Fairfield/Belt State Preview the boys relay team took third place in the 4x100 race.
“We hope to continue improving this week as we inch closer to the post-season,” Peebles said. This week’s schedule is also a busy one for Choteau. CHS is sending 15 of 30 athletes to the Top 8 qualifying meet in Great Falls on May 10, the freshmen to the Great Falls Freshmen Invite on May 3 and then the whole team to Missoula on May 14 for the KLH Invite.
STATISTICS
Cal Wearley Memorial Invite
Boys
Choteau individual results
100 — 32. Jeffery Colesworthy, 12.88; 36. Jared Selander, 13.12;
48. Karson Thomas, 13.42;
200 prelims — 23. Thomas, 26.19.
400 — 11. Jared Selander, 59.23.
800 — 9. Carson Crary, 2:17.79.
1600 — 19. Nathan Gunderson, 6:08.41.
110 hurdles — 12. Dillon Harrell, 21.31; 15. Bowen Rappold, 22.56; 16. Justyce Yeager, 22.58.
300 hurdles — 7. Colesworthy, 46.06; 11. Yeager, 47.67; 16. Harrell, 51.04.
4x100 relay — 9. Colesworthy, Crary, Selander, Rappold, 48.31.
Shot put — 37. Jacob Major, 31-01; 44. Blake Gunderson, 29-11.
Discus — 16. Gunderson, 99-11; 38. Major, 79-06; 51. Selander, 70-08.
Javelin — 17. Dillon Harrell, 119; 18. Crary, 114-01; 32. Gunderson, 95-09; 41. Major, 90-04.
High jump — 7. Yeager, 5-08.
Pole vault — 6. Colesworthy, 10-00.
Long jump — 28. Thomas, 16-06.25; 37. Yeager, 16-01; 52. Harrell, 14-05.
Girls
Choteau individual results
100 — 21. Emma Gunderson, 14.89.
200 — 37. Amy McKenzie, 33.08.
400 — 5. Zoey Tobar, 1:08.19.
100 hurdles — 16. McKenzie, 19.72; 21. Lily Heiberg, 21.63.
300 hurdles — 14. Heiberg, 57.46; 16. McKenzie, 58.27.
Shot put — 10. Sadie Grove, 29-01.50; 36. Olivia Jamison, 22-11.
Discus — 8. Grove, 90; 39. Jamison, 52-01.
Javelin — 2. Grove, 115; 56. Jamison, 51-09.
High jump — 10. Gunderson, 4-06; 17. Heiberg, 4-02.
Pole vault — 5. McKenzie, 6-06; 8. Jamison, 5-06.
Long jump — 29. Tobar, 12-03; 42. Heiberg.
CHS Twilight meet
Girls
Team scores: 1. Conrad 109, 2. Belt 90, 3. Big Sandy 85, 4. Cascade 66.5, 5. Fairfield 58, 6. Choteau 53.5, 7. Cut Bank 52, 8. Augusta 30, 9. North Star 29, 10. Great Falls Central Catholic 25, 11. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 23, 12. Power 19, 13. Shelby 10.
Choteau individual results
200 1— 4. Amy McKenzie, 31.69; 24. Keyley Shelmerdine, 38.01.
400 — 1. Zoey Tobar, 1:07.13; 4. Emma Gunderson, 1:09.61; 11. Hannah Martin, 1:18.22; 12. Shelmerdine, 1:28.34.
800 — 7. Ella Birkeland, 3:21.30; 8. Martin, 3:29.12.
100 hurdles — 9. McKenzie, 18.79; 15. Lily Heiberg, 21.72.
300 hurdles — 7. Heiberg, 56.69; 9. McKenzie, 57.09.
Shot put — 7. Sadie Grove, 29-01.50; 21. Olivia Jamison, 22-01.25.
Discus — 7. Grove, 86-02.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 106-07; 10. Gunderson, 84-04.50; 32. Jamison, 54-07.50.
High jump — 2. Heiberg, 4-06; 5. Gunderson, 4-04; 6. Birkeland, 4-04.
Pole vault — 3. McKenzie, 6-06; 9. Jamison, 5-06.
Long jump — 18. Zoey Tobar, 12-05.50; 29. Martin, 9-08.50.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Belt 123.5, 2. Fairfield 87, 3. Shelby 84, 4. Cascade 80.5, 5. Cut Bank 68.5, 6. Choteau 43, 7. Conrad 39.5, 8. CJI 37.5, 9. North Star 30, 10. Power 27, 11. Great Falls Central Catholic 19, 12. Dutton-Brady 18.5, 13. Big Sandy 5.
Choteau individual results
100 — 3. Garrett Torok, 11.58; 6. Carter Morgan, 11.78; 8. Jeffery Colesworthy, 11.91; 16. Jared Selander, 12.27; 26. Bowen Rappold, 12.56; 27. Carson Crary, 12.62;
28. Karson Thomas, 12.63; 47. Nick Morgan, 13.42.
200 — 1. Torok, 23.66; 19. Thomas, 26.03; 27. Gus Johnson, 27.09; 28. Derek Brownell, 27.15; 32. Nathan Gunderson, 27.50; 34. Nick Morgan, 27.79; 35. Roan Stott, 27.89; 39. Kyle Haas, 29.13.
400 — 13. Gus Johnson, 1:00.34; 15. Landon Jamison, 1:01.55; 20. Nathan Gunderson, 1:06.17; 23. Kyle Haas, 1:08.02.
1600 — 9. Gunderson, 6:11.83.
3200 — 4. Landon Jamison, 12:02.43.
110 hurdles — 7. Dillon Harrell, 20.77; 9. Justyce Yeager, 21.02; 10. Bowen Rappold, 21.04.
300 hurdles — 8. Justyce Yeager, 49.37; 13. Harrell, 51.56.
4x100 — 6. Colesworthy, Crary, Selander, Torok, 47.05; 11. Bowen Rappold, Percy Bechtold, Karson Thomas, Derek Brownell, 49.34.
Shot put — 16. Morgan, 35-06; 20. William Patterson, 33-04.50; 31. Gunderson, 30-04.50; 40. Jacob Major, 28-07.
Discus — 16. Gunderson, 101-08; 21. Major, 96-04; 47. Selander, 77-02.
Javelin — 5. Morgan, 132-07; 16. Crary, 111-11; 25. Harrell, 104-08; 33. Gunderson, 94-09; 48. Jamison, 81-07; 54. Patterson, 77-11; 60. Major, 72-04.
High jump — 2. Yeager, 5-08; 9. Johnson, 5-00.
Pole vault — 9. Colesworthy, 8-06; 11. Roan Stott, 8-00; 14. Gunderson, 7-09.
Long jump — 19. Karson Thomas, 17-03; 26. Johnson, 16-07; 32. Brownell, 15-06; 35. Patterson, 15-01; 37. Harrell, 14-05; 38. Yeager, 14-03 40. Haas, 13-02.
Triple jump — 15. Stott, 30-10.50.
Fairfield-Belt state preview
Girls
Top 10 team scores including ties and area schools: 1. Seeley-Swan 76, 2. Fergus 64, 3. Glasgow 42, 4. Twin Bridges 36, 5. Malta 32.5, 5. Conrad 32.5, 7. Fort Benton 26.5, 8. Drummond 24, 8. Roy-Winifred 24, 8. Chinook 24, 8. Belt 24, 18. Choteau 6, 18. Fairfield 6.
Choteau individual results
400 — 9. Zoey Tobar, 1:06.58; 19. Emma Gunderson, 1:09.60; 31. Hannah Martin, 1:18.57.
800 — 26. Ella Birkeland, 3:18.71; 27. Martin, 3:30.81.
100 hurdles — 8. Amy McKenzie, 18.10; 33. Heiberg, 21.16.
300 hurdles — 28. Heiberg, 57.90; 29. McKenzie, 58.
4x400 relay — 9. (McKenzie, Gunderson, Tobar, Ada Bieler), 4:55.28.
Shot put — 17. Sadie Grove, 29-02; 62. Olivia Jamison, 22-02.5.
Discus — 8. Grove, 88-03; 64. Jamison, 52-09.
Javelin — 3. Grove, 107-01; 30. Gunderson, 78-02; 79. Jamison, 51.
High jump — 14. Birkeland, 4-04; 14. Gunderson, 4-04; 14. Heiberg, 4-04.
Pole vault — 8. McKenzie, 6-06; 14. Jamison, 5-06.
Long jump — 76. Martin, 8-11.
Boys
op 10 team scores including ties and area schools: 1. Seeley-Swan 67, 2. Glasgow 48, 3. Fergus 41, 4. Cut Bank 40, 5. Belt 33, 6. Malta 32, 6. Shelby 32, 8. Wolf Point 30, 8. Fort Benton 30, 10. Valley Christian 28, 17. Fairfield 9, 19. Choteau 7.
Choteau individual results
100 — 9. Garrett Torok, 11.99; 19. Carter Morgan, 12.31; 33. Jeffery Colesworthy, 12.53; 43. Jared Selander, 12.76.
200 — 6. Torok, 24.05; 39. Gus Johnson, 26.09; 49. Derek Brownell, 26.59; 53. Karson Thomas, 26.73.
400 — 34. Johnson, 1:00.53; 42. Nick Morgan, 1:02.31; 50. Kyle Haas, 1:08.88.
800 — 10. Carson Crary, 2:14.78.
1600 — 11. Percy Bechtold, 5:09.23; 19. Landon Jamison, 5:17.47; 37. Nathan Gunderson, 6:05.58.
3200 — 11. Jamison, 12:08.14.
110 hurdles — 22. Bowen Rappold, 20.55; 26. Justyce Yeager, 21.20; 29. Dillon Harrell, 22.10.
300 hurdles — 8. Colesworthy, 43.88; 18. Yeager, 48.55.
4x100 relay — 3. (Colesworthy, Morgan, Selander, Torok), 45.99; 20. (Rappold, Bechtold, Thomas, Yeager), 49.79.
4x400 relay — 7. (Torok, Crary, Selander, Johnson), 3:53.11; 12. (Yeager, Bechtold, Thomas, Brownell), 4:02.30.
Shot put — 32. William Patterson, 35-06.5; 63. Blake Gunderson, 31-05.
Discus — 37. Patterson, 94-04; 46. Gunderson, 88-05; 51. Jacob Major, 87-08.
Javelin — 7. Morgan, 135-01; 19. Crary, 122-07; 79. Rappold, 87-10; 81. Harrell, 85-03.
High jump — 13. Yeager, 5-04.
Pole vault — 8. Bechtold, 10-06; 10. Colesworthy, 10-00; 15. Roan Stott, 9.
Long jump — 13. Torok, 18-04.5; 49. Thomas, 16-06; 54. Johnson, 16-04.5; 61. Patterson, 15-07; 79. Harrell, 12-10.50.
Triple jump — 42. Stott, 31-07.5; 49. Haas, 27-03.50.