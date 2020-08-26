The Choteau High School girls volleyball teams will see their first competition this week holding a scrimmage for the public at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 and traveling on Aug. 29 to play Three Forks at 10 a.m. and Manhattan Christian at 4 p.m.
This is a change from the original schedule, which had Choteau hosting Jefferson County High School for three matches on Aug. 28. CHS Athletic Director John Shepherd said the Jefferson County Public Health Department is not letting the county’s high school sports teams travel for any non-conference games.
Shepherd said another schedule change is the Choteau and Rocky Boy matches, slated for Oct. 17. Those matches have been rescheduled for Oct. 15 in Rocky Boy. To make up for the loss of the Jefferson matches, Choteau will host Florence-Carlton on Oct. 17.
Choteau typically starts the season with a junior varsity scramble and varsity preseason tournament, but under special COVID-19 rules from the Montana High School Association, there will be no regular season tournaments.
Fans of the CHS volleyball program should be aware that the gym is going to look different this season because of COVID-19. Under rules approved by the Choteau school board, the capacity of the gym will be limited to 140 people in the upper bleachers on each side so that social distancing outside of family groups can be maintained. All those attending will be required to wear facial masks to protect the CHS student athletes. Under MHSA rules, all personnel and players on the benches will also wear facial masks.
There will not be any concessions served.
Fans may wish to hold off on purchasing activity tickets and are encouraged to consider signing up for the National Federation of High Schools’ livestreaming service, allowing them to watch Bulldog athletics on their home computers, laptops, tablets or smart phones.
Subscription options include the annual pass for $60/year or the monthly pass for $9.99/month. Fans can visit www.NFHSnetwork.com for subscription options and can search for Choteau High School to subscribe and follow. A portion of each subscription fee goes back to CHS.
Veteran CHS head coach Ann Funk on Monday said she welcomes parents, students and community members to come and see the scrimmage on Aug. 28. Area volleyball officials will be on hand to help walk players through all the COVID-19 related changes, and Choteau school staff will be there to help the community adjust to the new requirements for the season. Everyone in the gym will be required to wear masks except players on the court.
Funk and assistant coach Carla May are returning to work with the team. They spent the first week of practice, starting Aug. 14, focusing on the fundamentals plus defensive and offensive plays and positions.
Choteau’s turnout this year is 23 girls, compared to 20 last year. The coaches will run a three-team schedule this season with some overlap among the three teams.
Girls out include: seniors, Christine Funk, Soren Cummings, Anna Stutz, Abby McCollom and Ellie Lee; juniors, Taylor Asselstine, Katie Major, Josie Johnson, Emma Gunderson, Bellamy Beadle, Ella Stott and Sadie Grove; sophomores, Ada Bieler, Ceanna Leys, Maili Miller, Ella Peach, Aly Wood and Asia Bouma; and freshmen: Lily Heiberg, Tessa Brownell, Violet Bechtold, Ainsley DeBruycker and Zoey Tobar.
Senior Audrey Hutton and junior Ryan Kostelnik are the team managers.
Coach Funk said the girls have been working hard on conditioning and learning their new positions.
Choteau will run a three-team schedule whenever opponents are available. The C squad games will usually start at 4:15 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity starting 20 minutes after the preceding match ends, approximately at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
The girls will open their regular season on Sept. 3 against Fairfield on the road. The District 1B has seven teams this year: Great Falls Central Catholic, Choteau, Fairfield, Conrad, Cut Bank, Shelby and Rocky Boy. The District 1B tournament, Oct. 30-31, will be at Fairfield this year. The Northern B Divisional tournament is set for Nov. 5-7 in Conrad. The all-class state tournament will be in Bozeman Nov. 12-14.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the 2019 volleyball season with a 24-4 record and a fourth-place finish at state. Huntley Project is this year’s defending state champion for the 12th time.