State bound … that is where three Choteau High School tennis players are heading after placing in the NorthWest Divisional Tournament May 14 and 15 in Cut Bank.
Christine Funk and Soren Cummings were crowned girls doubles district champions and will go into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed. Katie Major moves on as the No. 3 seed after capping off a hard fought tournament placing third in girls single competition.
The team also brought home hardware, placing second behind Simms.
Despite their season coming to an end at divisional, Ella Peach, Ainsley DeBruycker and Matthew Haas each played strong matches and contributed to the team’s trophy win.
The team’s coaches were pleased with everyone for their hard work at divisional. “They came to play and, whether they won or lost, they didn’t give up playing till the end of every match,” head coach Carla May said.
The state meet in Missoula has been moved up a day, given the weather forecast. The meet will begin on May 19 and run through May 21. Play will be held outdoors if possible at Fort Missoula and moved inside at the Peak if needed.
Coach May said the team’s experience in playing indoors at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls several times during the season will be very helpful if matches are moved inside at state.
Talking of the matches, May said they are going to be tough. “There are some excellent tennis players from around the state from this region as well as Missoula Loyola and Townsend and every place in between,” she said. “Our girls will face players who play year-round — something that doesn’t happen as much with players from this region. They will have to come ready to play each match, from the first point to the last.”
Looking back at the divisional meet, May said not only was the play on the court important but the support from the players on the sideline was outstanding. She said Funk and Cummings had a bye in the first round and thus didn’t have a match on Friday. But they cheered and “coached” from the sideline for each of their teammate’s matches, May said. The same held true for Haas, who lost out of the tournament early Saturday morning. “We kept team spirit strong throughout the rest of the day,” May added.
Seniors Funk and Cummings have the right chemistry as a double team, which is pretty special given this is the first year they have played together. “They communicate well with each other and their play complements each other,” May said. “That isn’t to say they don’t get on each other for mistakes, but they respect each other and it just works.”
May said Major had a strong tournament, playing not just one but several matches for two to three hours. “She had to dip deep several times to keep playing and it paid off with a third-place finish,” May said. “During practice that week, Katie had been focusing on mixing her strokes. Her extra work was a big key to her success.
“Ella and Ainsley also had a good tournament,” May said. “It is always hard when you have to face a fellow teammate in a match to determine who will move on to state. … Ella played tough against Katie, making her earn the win,” she added. “Ella had a good season and divisional tournament.”
“Ainsley lost her first match and could have folded but she came back to win her second match and held her own in the final match,” May said.
New to the sport, Haas as the only boy for Choteau at divisional went 1-2 in matches. He had a stellar day on Friday and despite losing the first match he held his own. “He came back and won his second match on Friday and then had a little let down playing in an early morning match on Saturday,” the coach said. The coaches look forward to his return next year.
STATISTICS
Singles girls
Katie Major, third place — def. Rebecca Bennett (Conrad), 6-0 6-0; def. Baylee Herman (Simms), 6-2 6-0; lost to Laura Zietzke (Simms), 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-3; def. Ella Peach (Choteau), 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2; def. Halee Hane (Simms) 6-4 5-7 6-4.
Ella Peach — def. Ali Milkovich (GFCC), 7-5 6-1; lost to Hane (Simms), 6-1 6-3; def. Lilly Woodhouse (Simms), 6-7 (2) 6-3 6-2; lost to Major (Choteau), 6-2, 6-1.
Ainsley DeBruycker — lost to Hane (Simms), 6-0 6-1; def. Milkovich (GFCC) 4-6 7-5 6-2; lost to Herman (Simms), 6-2 2-6 6-3.
Singles boys
Matthew Haas — lost to Carl Estey (Cut Bank), 6-4 6-7 7-5; def. Jackson Black (Cut Bank), 6-4 6-1; lost to Jacob Gohr (Cut Bank), 7-6 (2) 6-2.
Girls doubles
Christine Funk/Soren Cummings, first place — def. Nina Okes/Alex Baranko (Simms), 6-0 6-1; def. Kierah Kriedeman/Tayler Sawyer (Simms), 6-0 6-1.