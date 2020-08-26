Like all school districts, Greenfield Rural Elementary School is working on plans for opening school this fall.
Principal Paul Wilson shared the district’s plan to date with students and families in a post on the school’s Facebook site.
Wilson said, “In a perfect world, we would all be able to get back to ‘business as usual’ without having to think about the spread of a virus and how it affects us. This is not a perfect world. My goal in creating a plan for reopening was to get everyone back to as close to normal as possible.”
Masks will likely be a part of daily life in public buildings for the foreseeable future. “With the health guidelines we are given, it would be impossible for Greenfield School to have students in the building for in-person instruction without wearing masks for some of the day,” he said. Wilson recommends parents buy comfortable masks for their children— if they don’t already have them — and have children practice wearing them so they feel more comfortable with them on for extended times.
Greenfield School is working with a vendor to procure clear plastic dividers that can be placed on desks to allow students to work at their own desk without a mask on. The dividers are expected to ship before the start of the new school year. “If they come in on time, the amount of time students will have to wear masks will be very minimal,” Wilson said. “If not, masks will need to be worn for more of the school day until the dividers are shipped to us.”
“Every school that is opening in Montana (and the rest of the country) is facing the same circumstances, and we have to adapt to the challenges it presents,” Wilson wrote. “The Greenfield School District is not taking a political position on either side with this decision. We are looking at the facts that we have been presented with and the requirements that we have no control over and are making the best of the situation.”
If Greenfield is able to return to school in person, Wilson said, they will be running bus routes each day. They will need to modify both routes slightly to spread out the number of students better between the two routes.
The district is also planning to continue the school nutrition program at Greenfield School, offering both the Grab-and-Go breakfasts and lunches. “We will be serving differently, and many classes will likely be eating lunch in their classroom,” Wilson said.
“There are many other aspects to my/our planning, but I thought I would share what I have regarding the issues that most people are asking questions about,” he said. “I have been hesitant to release too much information to try to prevent confusion. If I had released my plans at the beginning of summer, it would have likely changed two or three times by now.”
Wilson’s drafted plan will take into consideration the latest guidance from the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the Montana School Boards Association, the Governor's Office, and the Teton County Health Department before the end of July. He will share the plan with the staff and meet with them to fine-tune it. The plan will next be shared with the board of trustees for consideration. Wilson is hoping to share it with the public by Aug. 10.
Throughout the planning process, Wilson invites families to contact him with questions or concerns via email at paulwilson@greenfield.k12.mt.us.