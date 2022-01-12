The Choteau High School speech and drama team brought home plenty of individual hardware along with a first-place team trophy in drama and a third-place trophy in speech from the Shelby tournament Jan. 8.
“Shelby was a great meet to jump into after the holiday break,” said Cody Marney, CHS head coach. “Choteau’s team goal was to focus and reacquaint themselves with their pieces. The break was just long enough away from the competition to recharge and prepare for the final two regular season meets before the divisional and state tournaments.”
Finishing in first place were Hailey Alzheimer in informative speaking, Jackson Quillan in dramatic interpretation, Ella Birkeland and CeCe Parsons in humorous theater and Anna Heimbuck in pantomime.
Taking second place in their individual events were Jhulliet Maltby in dramatic solo and Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek in dramatic theater; third place, Kenny Quillan in informative speaking; and fifth place, Dawson Wright in humorous solo.
“This team has become really good at recognizing where the mistakes are and correcting them moving into the next round,” Marney said. As coaches, he added, it is fun to watch. “It’s really what we work so hard on in the first part of the season,” he said.
“We often say that January is their time to shine and show us what they have learned,” Marney said. “Collectively this team is doing just that, and we have high hopes for the divisional tournament. Much like other sports that move into the final weeks of competition, everyone is so good and at that elevated level. Competition is high and the difference between first and second place comes down to just one word stumble or an awkward pause.”
Marney said Heimbuck was really a standout this weekend, switching from a highly competitive speech category into a drama category. “Mime is hard, but Anna is performing a story that combines her speech and drama training with her second love of cheerleading,” Marney said. “Julie Shepherd (the school’s cheer coach) has been so gracious in helping Anna combine the two and create a pretty solid performance.”
“The drama team continues to see success in their categories and that shows with the overall team points,” Marney said. “They have all had to battle for the placings and they are not about to slow down now.”
The speech team is holding their own going up against teams that are predominately speech and have debate teams that contribute points to the speech sweeps, Marney said. “Choteau is typically not speech-oriented, but the ones that do choose it, do it well,” he added.
Next week takes the Choteau team to the Pre-Divisional challenge hosted by Simms/Power-Dutton/Brady. “We will actually see teams we have not seen all season and it will be a small glimpse into potential state contenders,” Marney said. “It will be hard and our focus this week will be to not be rattled by the competitors we have not seen. We are looking to finish out the regular season strong and wipe the slate clean for divisionals here at home.”