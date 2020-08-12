Teton County 4-H members raising market beef did an incredible job this year overall.
Beef quality grader Ben Hauptman, an MSU Extension agent in Granite County, said, “There was no doubt about it, overall, these were very well-finished cattle with ten meeting the standards for Steer of Merit designation.”
Hauptman joined Teton County 4-H members through video conferencing software on July 26 for the “results reveal” and to answer questions from 4-H members and their households. Hauptman reviewed the standards, which include marbling, ribeye area, cutability and other traits that go into determining final quality grade.
Rusch Yeager of Choteau was awarded top place in the beef quality category. The breeders of Yeager’s steer were DeBruycker Charolais. Ranking in second place for overall beef quality was Samara DeBruycker of Dutton, breeders were DeBruycker Charolais. In third place was Gage Banner of Fairfield and the breeders were the Sun River Horse and Cattle Co. (Todd and Kate Banner). The first three places received cash prizes, sponsored by North Montana Feeders.
Remaining rankings with 4-H member and breeder places four through 10 are Justyce Yeager, DeBruycker Charolais; Abigail deVos, DeBruycker Charolais; Angus Lidstrom, Claude Lidstrom; Caden Brooks, Shane Luvigson; Kyona Yeager, Nels DeBruycker; Nolan Forseth, Clayton and Karen Forseth; Nicholas Konen, Nicholas Konen (a steer from his own herd). Out of 25 4-H market beef products in Teton County, 10 made Steer of Merit.
The hog, lamb and goat carcasses were graded by Marko Manoukian from MSU Extension in Phillips County. Because of the timing of their local 4-H fair, Manoukian was unable to join the results event. Hauptman was able to explain how the data on those species is collected and interpret it for the 20 households who were logged into the video conference. For hogs, the top three spots went to: Joshua Rammell, Choteau, breeder Shanun Rammell; Hunter Rammell, Choteau, breeder Shanun Rammell; and Keira Bender, Fairfield, breeder Kaare Pearson. The top three received cash awards sponsored by the Choteau Lions Club.
Two other 4-H members raising hogs received Symbol of Excellence quality designations. Dillon Harrel of Choteau was in fourth place with a hog from New Rockport Colony and Sydney Simons of Dutton was in fifth place with a hog from breeder Patricia Nelson.
The Teton County 4-H Livestock Committee sets rules for awards. To be eligible, 4-H members must be current on their livestock quality assurance training. There were two 4-H members with lambs who met the Symbol of Excellence designation who had not qualified to receive the award, therefore the third and fourth places were given the cash award and those were graduating seniors, Conner Klick, Fairfield, breeder Conner Klick, and Lila Bradley, Choteau, breeder Sheree Kelly.
There were two market goats, raised by Kaylie Bender and Katy Morris, neither of which reached merit status through the grading process.
The Teton County 4-H Livestock C ommittee has plans for additional educational events based on the meat evaluation process to assist 4-H members with selection, care and feeding programs for their market livestock animals in 2021.