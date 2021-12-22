Finishing off competition before the holiday break, the Choteau High School speech and drama team walked away with the first-place sweepstakes in Class B in both drama and speech at the Fort Benton meet Dec. 18.
“After several weeks of no competition, Choteau jumped back in for the Fort Benton Hawaiian Holiday invitational,” Cody Marney, CHS head speech and drama coach said. “We continued to practice during the extended break, but there is nothing like the competition room to prepare you. Choteau stumbled a bit in preliminary rounds but rallied in the finals and gave us a really great showing across the board.”
Individually, the nine team members finished in the top six at the meet. Taking first place were Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek in dramatic theater, Ella Birkeland and CeCe Parsons in humorous theater and Hailey Alzheimer in informative speaking.
Rounding off the placers are Jackson Quillan, second place in dramatic oral interpretation; Robby Lesofski, third in humorous solo; Kenny Quillan, fourth in informative speaking; and Dawson Wright, sixth in humorous solo.
“Every single entry we have is showing improvement,” Marney said. “Emotions are being honed in, memorization is impeccable and the character development is right where it needs to be as we move into the final month of competition.”
Marney said the majority of the teams competing in Fort Benton were ones that Choteau students had seen in earlier competition, the difference being that many had switched up their pieces, throwing off several of the students. “We oftentimes go on autopilot and get complacent when the kids are seeing the same pieces week after week, It is difficult to pivot when something new is thrown their way,” he noted.
“Our two theater teams and Hailey’s informative took the top spots in tough-fought categories,” Marney said. “The rest of the team worked just as hard, coming down to mere points separating the rankings.”
“While we won’t be practicing during the holiday break, the kids will be tasked with staying focused and deciding how badly they want to be part of the state team,” Marney said. “The final month always requires laser focus, and this will be no different.”
Marney said the competition level is much higher this season and he and assistant coach Lisette Hofer think that can be attributed to being in person after a year of virtual. “The dynamic between virtual and in person is entirely different and all the kids across the state are relearning how to interact directly with other competitors and judges,” Marney said.
The divisional tournament is fast approaching, and judges are in need. The most difficult slots to fill are in the finals round, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Those interested in judging should reach out to Marney at 406-590-5698. No experience is required and oftentimes, those new eyes and ears are the best judges. “We will also host two trainings that will walk you through the entire process,” Marney said. The trainings are great for new judges or those who want a refresher course.