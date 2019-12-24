Box Scores

Boys
Choteau JV 9-5-10-5 — 29
GFCC JV 21-18-22-12 — 73
Choteau — William Patterson 1 1/1 3, Henry Bieler 4 2/2 10, Tommy James 0 6/9 6, Sterling Stott 2 0/1 6, Weylin Johnson 2 0/2 4. Totals: 9 9/15.
GFCC — Dillon Warren 3 3/4 9, Preston Linn 3 1/2 8, Colin Schmidt 2 2/2 6, Austin Armstrong 1 0/2 2, Reagan Ryan 4 3/4 12, Jackson Tarum 2 1/2 5, Jordan Schultz 2 0/0 4, Relic Smith 3 0/0 8, Kaiden Horner 4 1/1 9, Justin Aderhold 1 1/3 3, Emerson Shepher 2 3/4 7. Totals: 27 15/24.
Fouls: Choteau 19, GFCC 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: Tony Daley. Three-point goals: Stott 2, Linn, Ryan, Smith 2.
Choteau JV 4-2-4-5 — 15
Townsend JV 27-17-7-7 — 58
Choteau — Weylin Johnson 1 0/0 2, William Patterson 3 0/0 8, Henry Bieler 1 3/4 5. Totals: 5 3/4.
Townsend — Ryan Racht 4 1/2 9, Jayden Adams 3 1/1 7, Colten Noyes 2 0/0 4, Seth McDaid 1 0/0 3, Camden Ferguson 3 0/0 6, Devon Zeadow 6 0/1 12, Tizer Sangray 1 2/2 4, Braden Racht 3 0/0 7, Kole Chatriand 2 1/2 5, Walker Spurlock 0 1/2 1. Totals: 25 6/10.
Fouls: Choteau 10, Townsend 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Patterson 2, McDaid, B. Racht.
Fairfield 18-18-22-15 — 73
Cut Bank 7-7-13-7 — 34
Fairfield — Gaice Blackwell 5 1/2 14, Conor Murray 4 0/0 8, Keeley Bake 4 3/3 15, Guidry Giles 2 0/0 5, Daniel Faith 1 0/0 2, Carter McDowell 4 2/2 11, Brayden Kolwyck 2 1/3 5, Kaelob Flores 6 1/1 13. Totals: 28 8/11.
Cut Bank — Gobert 9 4/4 24, Vasboe 1 0/2 3, Burdeau 2 0/0 5, Littrell 0 1/2 1, Barbie 0 1/2 1. Totals: 12 6/10.
Total fouls: Fairfield 9, Cut Bank 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Blackwell 3, Bake 4, Giles, McDowell, Gobert 2, Vasboe, Burdeau.
Belt 12-19-18-15 —59
Fairfield 15-10-13-15 — 53
Belt — Metroine 1 1/2 3, McDaniel 6 3/5 16, Hennas 3 0/0 7 B. Vogl 1 5/6 8, H. Vogl 3 2/4 10, Longston 1 1/2 3, Evans 5 3/2 12. Totals: 20 14/22.
Fairfield — Gaice Blackwell 1 2/2 5, Conor Murray 1 0/0 5, Keeley Bake 3 9/11 16, Guidry Giles 2 2/8 8, Gavin Mills, 1 0/0 1, Daniel Faith 4 2/6 11, Kaelob Flores 4 0/0 8. Totals: 16 15/27.
Total fouls: Belt 20, Fairfield 22. Fouled out: Vogl, Evans, Flores. Three-point goals: McDaniel, Hennas, B. Vogl, H. Vogl 2, Blackwell, Murray, Bake, Faith.
Sunburst 21-10-7-15 — 53
Dutton/Brady 7-12-7-12 — 38
Sunburst — Stanley Jarvil 5 8/11 19, Grady Kesfoot 2 0/1 4, Jaden Koon 5 0/1 11, Cade Hansen 4 4/11 14, Josh Kearns 2 1/3 5. Totals: 18 13/27.
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 0 0/3 0, Tyler Ellsworth 1 0/0 3, Clay Blankenship 1 0/0 2, Tyce Erickson 3 4/8 11, Kellan Doheny 4 0/1 11, Rylan Doheny 5 0/2 11. Totals: 14 4/14.
Total fouls: Sunburst 17, Dutton/Brady 23. Fouled out: Kearns, Ellsworth, Erickson. Three-point goals: Jarvil, Koon, Hansen 2, Ellsworth, Erickson, K. Doheny 3, R. Doheny.
Power 20-23-19-22 — 84
Valier 6-16-11-18 — 51
Power — Nick Widhalm 7 3/7 19, Wyatt Ulsh 1 0/2 2, Jackson Widhalm 10 1/2 21, Spencer Lehnerz 9 3/5 23, Herb Carlsson 1 0/0 3, Jacob Boetticher 1 0/0 2, Brant Streit 7 0/1 14. Totals: 36 7/17.
Valier — Rylee Gabbard 1 0/0 2, Kamden Brosler 1 0/0 2, Chance Peterson 3 0/1 7, Trenton Tatsey 0 2/2 2, Brody Connelly 9 3/3 24, Brett Stoltz 5 2/2 14. Totals: 19 7/8.
Total fouls: Power 11, Valier 21. Fouled out: Cam Stoltz. Three-point goals: Widhalm 2, Lehnerz 2, Carlsson, Peterson, Connelly 2, B. Stoltz 2.
Girls
Choteau JV 14-4-12 — 30
GFCC JV 2-5-9 — 16
Choteau — Tori Yeager 1 2/2 4, Maili Miller 2 0/0 4, Emma Jamison 0 2/2 2, Ella Stott 1 0/0 2, Asia Bouma 1 0/0 2, Savannah Durocher 2 0/0 4, Sadie Grove 5 2/2 12. Totals: 12 6/6.
GFCC — Alexis Cook 1 0/0 2, Tegan Davis 0 1/2 1, Jenna Donnelly 2 0/0 4, Stella Nicholson 1 1/2 3, Mari Anderson 3 0/0 6. Totals: 7 2/4.
Fouls: Choteau 7, GFCC 3. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: none.
Choteau JV 10-14 — 24
Townsend JV 8-7 — 15
Choteau — Tori Yeager 1 2/2 4, Maili Miller 1 0/1 2, Ella Stott 1 0/0 2, Asia Bouma 1 0/2 2, Sadie Grove 7 0/0 14. Totals: 11 2/5.
Townsend — Kailey Knaud 1 0/0 2, Lisa Paz 1 0/3 3, Zoei White 2 0/1 5, Bailey Taves 2 0/0 5. Totals: 6 0/4.
Fouls: Choteau 9, Townsend 6. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Paz, White, Taves.
Fairfield 11-8-14-10 — 43
Cut Bank 7-11-11-11 — 40
Fairfield — Madison Rosenbaum 3 3/8 9, Avery Pitcher 1 0/0 2, Kenna Pitcher 9 4/5 23, Taylor Simmons 1 3/8 5, Cheyenne Maddox 1 0/0 2, Kyler Bake 1 0/0 2. Totals: 16 10/23.
Cut Bank — Jada Doore 6 4/6 16, Sade Pepion 0 1/2 1, Jackie Walker 1 0/0 2, Sienna Spotted Bear 2 0/0 6, Aryana Black 5 1/4 11, Sam Burk 2 0/0 4. Totals: 16 6/12.
Total fouls: Fairfield 11, Cut Bank 18. Fouled out: Simmons. Three-point goals: Pitcher, Spotted Bear 2.
Belt 14-16-15-11 — 56
Fairfield 5-7-1-12 — 25
Belt — Pimperton 4 0/0 11, L. Paulson 3 0/0 8, Marguis 2 0/0 4; Schraner 6 8/8 20, S. Paulson 3 1/2 7, Glico 0 2/2 2, Lords 0 1/2 1, Meisner 1 0/0 3. Totals: 18 12/14.
Fairfield — Rosenbaum 1 1/2 4, A. Pitcher 0 1/2 2, K. Pitcher 4 2/3 11, Cheyenne Maddox 1 1/2 3, Kyler Bake 1 1/2 3, Emma Woods 1 0/0 3. Totals: 8 6/11.
Total fouls: Belt 13, Fairfield 13. Fouled out: Simmons. Three-point goals: Pimperton 2, L. Paulson 2, Rosenbaum, K. Pitcher, Woods.
Sunburst 18-11-6-8 — 46
Dutton/Brady 8-7-0-7 — 22
Sunburst — Mackenzie Wilson 1 0/0 3, Annika Furr 3 0/2 7, Brooke Holland 5 3/9 13, Megan Hout 1 0/0 2, Bailey Postma 2 0/0 4, Jeena Alborano 2 2/4 6, Tara Roband 1 0/0 2, Nikki Nau 1 0/1 2, Claire Bucklen 3 0/0 7. Totals: 19 5/16.
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 2 0/0 4, Leslie Ostberg 2 0/3 4, Mackaela Pulver 2 0/0 5, Jazmyn Coffman 2 0/0 4, Nadely Chapman 1 0/02 2, Amara Cloninger 1 0/0 3. Totals: 10 0/3.
Total fouls: Sunburst 11, Dutton/Brady 15. Fouled out: Chapman. Three-point goals: Wilson, Furr, Bucklen, Pulver, Cloninger.
Power 25-21-12-14 — 72
Valier 5-14-16-22 — 57
Power — Sierra Sievers 3 1/4 7, Veronica Smelser 3 3/5 9, Amara Bodkins 1 1/3 3, Jersey Somerfield 4 2/3 8, Hailey May 8 2/4 18, Kinsey May 7 8/9 26, Brodi Niebaun 0 1/2 1. Totals: 25 18/29.
Valier — Erica Ramsey 7 1/3 15, Kylie Christiaens 2 0/0 6, Emma Valdez 8 2/4 19, Hannah Monroe 1 0/1 2, Hannah St. Goddard 2 0/0 5, Madison Wikum 0 0/2 0, Kinley Kovatch 0 2/2 2, Hylee Layne 1 0/0 2, Loni Orcutt 2 0/0 6. Totals: 23 5/12.
Total fouls: Power 17, Valier 27. Fouled out: Monroe. Three-point goals: Somerfield, K. May 4, Christiaens 2, Valdez, St. Goddard, Orcutt 2.