The Choteau High School wrestling team will be on the road this weekend competing in the C.M. Russell High School Holiday Classic on Dec. 20-21 in Great Falls.
Coach Sam Armstrong said most of the five-member team will compete in the varsity tournament on Friday and then he expects several to be competing on Saturday as well in the junior varsity tournament at Great Falls High School.
Armstrong has three boys and two girls out for wrestling this season. He started with four boys but one, Daron Leeper, dropped out of the program last week.
Armstrong said the Holiday Classic is a huge tournament with 64-person brackets and 70% of all high school wrestlers attending. Even the JV tournament is tough, he said.
His wrestlers will continue to focus on form and technique this week as they prepare for the Holiday Classic.
Last week, the Bulldogs traveled to Glasgow to compete in the 24th annual Scottie Invitational varsity tournament and the Glasgow Junior Varsity tournament. Choteau finished 21st out of 27 teams in the varsity tournament with 14 team points. Sidney took first with 311 points; Custer County second with 162.5 points, and Dawson County third with 130 points.
Armstrong said his young team had 10 wins on the weekend. “We were happy that we pulled out some wins. We moved a lot better,” he said, adding that all of his wrestlers performed to their abilities for the week.
Armstrong and assistant coach Levi Guenzler tapped sophomore Jacob Major, at 170 pounds, as the team’s wrestler of the week for the improvement he showed from the Cascade Invitational to the Glasgow tourney.
“He really stepped up in a lot of areas in his performance,” Armstrong said, adding that Major’s neutral position was tenfold better, his footwork was solid and he wrestled with great defense, really frustrating other wrestlers as they tried to take him down.
The coaches also said the “Most Exciting Match” of the weekend came when Major wrestled a boy from Hardin in an exhibition match. Major was down the entire match and came back and pinned the other wrestler in the last 30 seconds of the match, Armstrong said, adding, “He just stayed at it, stayed in position, wrestled like he’s been trained.”
Choteau’s Kaide Kindler, wrestling at 138 pounds, placed seventh in the varsity tournament at Glasgow and scored 11 team points. Freshman Hagen Kalista at 113 pounds scored three more points for the Bulldogs.
Choteau’s Liberty LaValley, a first-year wrestler, competed in the 27-team junior varsity tournament and placed sixth, scoring four team points. Choteau placed 12th in the JV tournament, which Sidney won with 46 points. Hardin took second with 34 points and Fairfield took third with 23 points.
Armstrong said he and Guenzler were able to visit with former CHS wrestling coach Steve French, who is now the head high school wrestling coach at Malta. “It was very odd seeing him in blue,” he said. “It was good to connect with him.”
STATISTICS
Glasgow JV Invitational
Choteau results
145 — Liberty LaValley p. by Tyler Eggebrecht, Circle, :56; bye; p. by Aiden Aldrich, Billings Central, :20; p. by Jackson Baker, Hardin, :12.
Scottie Invitational
Choteau results
113 — Hagen Kalista p. by Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, :45; p. Caleb Lawrence, Glasgow, :44; p. by Langdon Smith, Shepherd, 1:40.
120 — Daysha McLoughlin p. by Colby Hutzenbiler, Sidney, :49; p. by Lane Snider, Chinook, :55.
138 — Kaide Kindler p. Javan Snyder, Poplar, :44; p. by Kolton Ried, Sidney, 1:33; p. Berlin Larson, Shelby, :27; p. by Forrest Fairbanks, Manhattan, 3:52; p. Hunter Doyle, Billings Central, 1:57.
170 — Jacob Major p. by Paden Vanattan, Forsyth, :44; dec. by Blake Jensen, Fairfield, 3-5 (OT).