The Choteau High School volleyball team crushed Conrad and Rocky Boy in straight sets last week and is preparing for two home games this week against conference foes Shelby on Sept. 17 and Cut Bank on Sept. 19.
The Choteau varsity girls defeated Conrad 25-8, 25-9, 25-10 on Sept. 3 in Conrad. Then on Sept. 12 they downed Rocky Boy 25-9, 25-6, 25-5.
This week, Choteau will play a three-squad card against Shelby on Thursday with the C squad match starting at 4:15 p.m., and the junior varsity and varsity matches starting 20 minutes after the preceding match.
On Saturday, Choteau’s C squad will begin play against Cut Bank at 2 p.m. and follow the same schedule with 20 minutes between each of the three matches.
The Choteau girls are now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference.
Coach Ann Funk said she expects to see very different teams from Shelby and Cut Bank than the girls played last year. Both schools have new coaches and all but one of Shelby’s starters last year was a senior.
In practice this week, the Choteau girls are continuing to focus on serving and serve-receive. Defensively, Funk said, she is working with players to become more effective, to understand where their block is and how they have to be positioned based on where the hitter is coming from. She said the Lady Bulldogs need to focus on defense because they don’t know where the offensive threats are coming from in this year’s league.
Choteau junior Bellamy Beadle, who has been nursing a knee injury, is starting to practice and will be able to play the back row this weekend. New player Ceanna Leys will also complete her 10 practices and be able to play on Saturday. Funk said all the rest of her players are staying healthy and mostly uninjured.
Against Conrad and Rocky Boy, Choteau’s varsity girls’ serving gave them a huge advantage. Choteau tallied 14 aces against Conrad and 16 aces against Rocky Boy, but those statistics don’t include all the unreturned serves that the two teams touched but couldn’t get back over the net. In the Rocky Boy match, Choteau scored on at least 23 unreturned serves. Out of the girls’ 75 points against the Morning Stars, 39 came from aces or unreturned serves.
Senior libero Soren Cummings had particular success against Rocky Boy. She went on a seven-point run in the first set, a five-point run in the second and an 11-point run in the third. Senior defensive specialist Anna Stutz went on a 10-point run in the third set.
On the weekend, junior Emma Gunderson led the team in aces with four against Conrad while Cummings had three against Conrad and seven against Rocky Boy and senior Christine Funk had three against Rocky Boy.
“If I had to pick strengths of our team, serving would be number one, followed by defense and that ‘never quit’ attitude,” Funk said. The girls are practicing perfecting the tough serves that will make other teams work hard on serve-receive. They are also expanding their knowledge about what kind of play the other team can do off Choteau’s serves so they can respond offensively and defensively. “There’s a lot of things that come out of a good service,” she said.
In the Rocky Boy match, when Choteau was able to run an offense, Ellie Lee, Taylor Asselstine, Ada Bieler, Gunderson, Abby McCollom, Asia Bouma and Sadie Grove all put down kills against their opponents and Bieler, Lee and Asselstine also came up with successful blocks.
Funk rotated in some of her bench players in both varsity matches and back-up setter Ella Stott came up with several assists while Katie Major served and played back row.
Funk said Choteau has such strong players on the bench that they give the starting six a battle every time they scrimmage. “It makes for a good practice,” she said. “We just have a very well versed team in volleyball skills. They are very athletic.”
Choteau’s subvarsity squads also had a successful week last week. The C squad girls defeated Conrad, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9, and the JV team won 25-6, 25-5, 15-6. Against Rocky Boy there was only a junior varsity match, which Choteau’s girls won 25-6, 25-15, 15-2.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Conrad,
25-8, 25-9, 25-10
Choteau leaders — Aces 14 (Emma Gunderson 4, Soren Cummings 3); blocks 5 (Ellie Lee 3); assists 15 (Christine Funk 8, Ella Stott 5); digs 37 (Cummings 8, Anna Stutz 7); kills 21 (Gunderson 4, Ada Bieler 4).
Conrad leaders — Unavailable.
Choteau def. Rocky Boy,
25-9, 25-6, 25-5
Choteau leaders — Aces 16 (Soren Cummings 7, Christine Funk 3); blocks 2 (Ellie Lee 1, Taylor Asselstine 1); assists 18 (Christine Funk 13, Ella Stott 3); digs 33 (Cummings 8, Ada Bieler 6); kills 21 (Asselstine 6, Emma Gunderson 5).
Rocky Boy leaders — Assists 33 (Kristen LaMere 27); kills 3 (Ella Moore 3); blocks 4 (Kodee Henderson 2, Moore 2); aces 9 (LaMere 4); digs 18 (Jour’Dai Coffee 5, Shanel OnePenny 5).