They left it all on the football field.
That was how Fairfield/Augusta first-year coach Greg Misner summed up the state Class B championship game between the Eagles and Manhattan/Manhattan Christian Tigers. Only one team could win, and this time around, it was the Tigers who were victorious with a 23-6 win.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys,” said Misner. “They played with heart throughout the season and all the way through the championship game.”
The win for the Tigers was the first state football title for Manhattan. “We were pretty equally matched,” Misner said. “In the end, they came up with the big plays and we didn’t.” Misner pointed out the Eagles kept the Tigers to their lowest scoring game in the playoffs. They had racked up wins of 52-0 over Colstrip, 50-0 over Malta and 43-13 over Glasgow.
In Saturday’s contest in Fairfield, the Eagles put points on the score board first. They scored on a 34-yard touchdown run from junior Daniel Faith with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion fell short. Faith had intercepted a pass from Tiger quarterback Caden Holgate a few plays prior to scoring.
Early in the second quarter, the Tiger’s quarterback fumbled the ball and Fairfield junior Miguel Perez bounced on it at Manhattan’s 15-yard line. It looked like the Eagles were heading for the end zone again until three plays later, the Tigers forced and recovered a fumble from Faith.
That was the last play of the game for Faith, who left with an arm injury. Misner said Faith is as tough as nails; you know he is hurting when he must leave the game.
“It kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Misner said. He praised the playing of sophomore Bryden Batson and Kayson Brown who stepped up and played in Faith’s place.
In the second quarter, Manhattan took the lead off a 27-yard pass to junior Corban Johnson. They were successful for the two-extra points. They went into the locker room at half leading, 8-6.
The Tigers tallied up several penalties in the first half, but by the second half started those had disappeared. Less than 40 seconds into the half, Manhattan junior Sven Stenberg intercepted a pass from Eagles senior Guidry Giles and returned it 29 yards for a score.
Manhattan topped off their scoring with a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 29-yard pass. They kicked an extra point to wrap up their win. The Eagles were unable to get on the scoreboard in the second half.
Misner had nothing but praise for the players. “They were inspiring given they had a new head coach and all that was thrown their way related to COVID this year,” he said. “Fairfield has a winning tradition and they didn’t disappoint this year. We really didn’t know what was going to be handed to us week-to-week. We had a couple games cancelled and even played an eight-man contest with our junior varsity players. I just couldn’t be prouder.”
That pride extends to the seniors on the team. “We had nine seniors, seven who saw a lot of playing time and two who were newer to the program but still added a great deal,” Misner said. “The seniors leave a legacy for their teammates to follow.”
Misner said the legacy isn’t just on the field. Misner explained the connection between the two teams runs deeper than just facing off against each other on the field. “There is also a kinship that runs deeper,” he said.
The Tigers were playing for fellow teammate and senior Cayl DeBoer. DeBoer was seriously injured during a football game earlier in the season. An opposing player’s knee struck DeBoer in the stomach during Manhattan’s game at Townsend on Oct. 16. The blow ruptured DeBoer’s intestines, bruised his aorta and bruised his pancreas. He was life-flighted to Great Falls that night and underwent surgery.
While he was recovering, the Fairfield team — like others in the state — rallied around him and wished him a speedy recovery.
Misner explained the special thing about Montana is that every kid for every school is part of a big football family, and for the young man from Manhattan who got injured, they just felt obligated to go up there. “We know how hard all our kids work from every school,” he said.
What really impressed Misner the most was the day he and fellow coach Chuck Brown went to visit DeBoer and his family in the hospital, taking an Eagle helmet signed by the team and gift certificate for the family. The Fairfield seniors also went to visit him the following day. “Our seniors went up there and visited him and we didn’t ask them to, they went on their own accord and that was a real prideful thing for us,” Misner said.
DeBoer, dressed in street clothes, was at the Saturday game to celebrate with his team and was selected to receive the first-place trophy and ball for his team. “He earned the respect of both teams,” Misner added.
The respect shown by the two teams made their battle in the championship mean that much more.
Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska spoke highly of the Eagles in post media interviews. “They’re a class-act program and they set a great example for others to follow," Grabowska said. “Honestly, we’ve been trying to model our program after them for years now. I have a lot of respect for them and that was a great gesture on their part.”
Misner said the younger players on the Eagles team also earned his respect. “It is great for our team to have this extra time and experience but harder for those younger guys on the Red Raiders team who step up and play against the varsity throughout playoff practice,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
Misner said another key to the team were his assistant coaches. Brown has coached for many years for the Eagles, Tim Love from Augusta has been a part of the staff the last few years and Justin Harpster is new to the sideline.
Personally, for Misner who has coached 18 years, it means a lot to be able to hang another banner in the Fairfield gym. “The tradition runs deep in Fairfield and I want to uphold and build upon that tradition,” he said. Throughout his coaching career, Misner said he has been in the position to be building a tradition and not keeping a tradition going that has been success for many years. “It is a pretty special program,” he concluded. He laughed, saying the players will have the week of Thanksgiving off and be back in the weight room on Monday to start working toward next year.
STATISTICS
Fairfield/Augusta 6-0-0-0 — 6
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 0-8-8-7 — 23
FF/A — Faith 34-yd. run. (Run failed.)
MH/MHC — Johnson 27-yd. pass. (Tate Bowler pass from Holgate.)
MH/MHC — Stenberg 27-yd. Interception. (Isaac Richardson pass from Holgate.)
MH/MHC — Bower 20-yd. pass. (Drew Deming kick.)
Fairfield offensive leaders— rushing: Perez 20-37, Faith 2-37, Giles 12 (minus 41); Malaki Hvamstad 1-2; passing: Giles 5-15-2; receiving: Malaki Hvamstad 2-21, Perez, 1-11, Conor Murray 1-11, Gavin Mills 1-9.
Fairfield defensive leaders — interception: Faith; caused fumbles: Kolter Bouma and Bryden Batson; and sacks: Kaelob Flores; fumble recovery: Bouma and Flores.