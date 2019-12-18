The Choteau High School speech and drama students will participate in their home Frost and Flannel Filibuster meet on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the school. The team members are, from left: Hailey Alzheimer, Jackson Quillan, Amber Johnson, Soren Cummings, Katie Major, Ellie Lee, Terrance O’Neill, Tommy Lesofski, Abby Hadlock, Anna Heimbuck, Nick Lohf, Jhulliet Maltby and Rebekah Major.