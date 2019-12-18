Students from 18 schools with close to 200 competitors are expected to come to Choteau Saturday, Dec. 21, for the Frost and Flannel Filibuster speech and drama meet.
Competitors will participate in three preliminary rounds at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. with the top eight in each category advancing to finals at 2:15 p.m. The awards assembly will be held between 4 and 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the meet and watch the competition. Those wishing to do so need to understand they must enter a round before it begins and stay throughout the entire round. The award assembly is another opportunity for the public to attend.
This is the fourth holiday invitational Choteau High School has hosted in recent years. In the one year they didn’t, the school was the site of the divisional tournament.
“There is a lot happening at Choteau Schools this week and we are happy and incredibly grateful for the support of the school and community in hosting a meet,” Choteau’s head speech and drama coach Cody Marney said. “There are 65 community members volunteering their time to judge throughout the day,” he added. “Being so close to the holidays, we appreciate their willingness to give up their time to help with the Choteau meet.”
The Choteau speech and drama students, along with completing other activities in the final week before break, will be fine tuning their pieces for the home meet.
The team competed Dec. 14 in Malta. The drama team took first place with 67 points. The speech team was right behind them taking second place in team sweeps with 31 points.
“The drama team is really showing what a powerhouse they can be, once again taking the first-place spot in Class B,” Marney said. “Speech is making headway and is consistently placing in the top two.”
Hailey Alzheimer and Tommy Lesofski lead the way for the team, each finishing first in their category. Alzheimer is in impromptu speaking and Lesofski is in informative speaking.
Abby Hadlock took fourth place in spontaneous oral interpretation, while Jackson Quillan finished sixth in dramatic oral interpretation.
“It was so fun to compete at a division meet this weekend,” Coach Marney said. “Those that joined after volleyball, cheer and pep band are finding their groove and starting to become comfortable in the competition,” he added.
“Abby and Jackson battled in large categories to make it into the top eight for their first time,” Marney said. “Their events are two of the most competitive categories on the speech side and they did Choteau proud.”
Marney said Rebekah and Katie Major had a good showing in humorous solo this past weekend as well. “Another highly competitive category, it’s great to watch sisters not only compete against the competition, but also compete with each other for the top honors,” he pointed out. “Their pieces are only getting funnier with each passing meet.”