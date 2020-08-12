The Fairfield school board reviewed proposed plans for the 2020 school year, discussed options for repairing sections of the roof, welcomed a new board member and approved salaries of administrators, personnel and coaches at the July 20 board meeting.
“We all have the same goal and want the same thing, to give our students a great education,” Superintendent Dustin Gordon said. “One thing is certain, we all want to get our kids back in school and do that as safely as possible for everyone in the community.” He outlined a plan that prioritizes the safety of the students and staff. The goal, according to Gordon, is to have the students return to in-person schooling while understanding that the school will also need to address the needs of those students who don’t return physically when the new year begins.
He emphasized there are also a lot of decisions that are out of the school’s control.
Gordon said the administration has formulated a plan and will present it to the staff for input. The goal is also to provide a survey to families within the district to gather more information.
He said he has been using social media and the school website to keep families apprised of the progress.
At the time of the meeting, Gordon said the two most asked questions by those who have contacted him were whether students would be required to wear masks and whether fall sports would happen.
Following the board meeting, the school district released a basic guideline of what school will look like this fall. They also provided a survey including questions asking families whether they planned to send students back to school in person. On the school Facebook page, Gordon said there were 181 responses that represented 258 students. Of the respondents, 89.5% indicated their students would be returning to school on campus this fall while 9.4% were either not sure yet and/or wanted more information about a distance learning option. Two responses said they believe home school is their best option at this time.
When asked about wearing masks, 77.9% responded they didn’t feel the state and/or county mask mandates would affect their decision to return to school. There were almost the same number of responses indicating that if masks are required, they would not send their students to school or if masks are not required, they would not send their students to school.
The school district’s current position will require masks on the bus and while in the hallways but will be subject to change depending on the circumstances. “Allowing teachers to decide within their classroom is for their safety and will be determined by class size and other options we have to reduce transmission which is different from exposure,” Gordon said.
Gordon presented a display of dividers to be used in the classrooms at the board meeting. He explained the options for dividers ranging from cardboard to clear plastic with the key the cost of each and more importantly the availability.
“We found a way to make our own for less than $2 each and they’re very adaptable to every age level, desk or table,” Gordon said. “They are very easy to cut for appropriate size and shape by grade level.” The ones shown to the board were made from white material. Since the meeting, the district has also been working on options for clear dividers.
“We do have a clear divider solution, but had to overcome some obstacles,” he said. “Again, cost and availability are factors. After finding a supply, we now have enough clear barriers and white barriers to supply every classroom and have done so very efficiently and cost effectively.”
Gordon told the board they are assessing how many students might need a distance learning option, and they are looking a different option.
Perry Maddox from Maddox Roofing and Construction Inc. was at the meeting and outlined costs and materials to use for repairing sections of the roof including the gymnasium. He gave estimates of $4,335 for the east side of the roof and $7,625 for the east and west side. Given the overall condition of the existing roof assembly, he said his crew could not guarantee that problems may not still exist after these areas are repaired.
The board agreed the sections of the gym roof were causing the most concern needed to be fixed and put into place a plan for additional roof repairs.
The board appointed Emily Gulick to the board to represent the outlying area of Golden Ridge. She replaces Keith Giles, who resigned after moving out of the area he was representing. Gulick will serve in the position until the next election, at which time she will have the option to run for the seat.
The board approved contracts for the superintendent and principal following the recommendation of the negotiation committee. Chad Becker, speaking on behalf of the committee, said the committee’s negotiations were based on previous contracts with three individuals serving as two full-time and one half-time administrators and going to just two full-time administrators. In previous contracts, the third administrator contract was split into a half-time teacher and half-time administrator, with a salary of $33,153.13 for each portion.
Gordon (the newly hired superintendent who will also handle portions of the 9-12 principal position) and Courtney Bake (who will move from part-time administrator to full-time K-12 principal) agreed to salary increases for the expanded duties of $4,213.34 for K-12 principal and $6,027.23 for superintendent and 9-12 principal.
The superintendent’s salary, including the additional compensation for principal duties, will be $98,000 and the expanded K-12 principal’s salary is $78,000.
Before negotiations, Becker said, the committee researched salaries for administrators in the region, especially those with two administrators. Becker said the increases for the Fairfield administrators’ salaries “are not the highest or the lowest, but upper middle.”
The board hired Marshall Lagge as the junior high activities director and assistant girls basketball coach and John Bakkum as a science teacher.
Gordon explained his desire to speak with the teachers union and open contract negotiations to discuss changing the number of years of experience given during the hiring process. He said the district potentially lost several experienced teachers who could have filled open positions, but because of current contract language, they weren’t willing to make a change in employment. Gordon also suggested a change to the district this coming year to say that if teachers stay home when sick and teach from home, they will not be charged a sick day. The board agreed to approach the union regarding the years of service and change in sick days.