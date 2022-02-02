The Choteau High School girls basketball team won a thrilling overtime nonconference game against Broadwater County High School on the road last week, then fell to Conrad in a District 1B loss and to Jefferson County High School in a nonconference loss.
This week, the girls will play Shelby at home on Feb. 3 with the junior varsity girls playing a half game at 3:30 p.m. and the varsity girls playing at 6 p.m. in this District 1B match up.
Choteau’s varsity squad defeated Shelby earlier in the season and Coach Matt Cornelius says he wants to see the Choteau girls come up with another 1B win even though they are still playing without starting senior Sadie Grove, who may be back in the lineup by next week and very likely will be back for the post-season.
The Choteau girls will travel to Cut Bank on Jan. 4 with the JV playing a half game starting at 3:30 p.m. and the varsity girls playing at 6 p.m. Choteau lost by two points to Cut Bank at home earlier in the season, and the girls are hoping to avenge that loss.
Cornelius said the girls will try to counteract Cut Bank’s zone press with sharp, clean passing and limited turnovers.
The CHS varsity squad is now 6-8 overall and 3-3 in conference.
Cornelius said in practice this week the girls will focus on maintaining their sharpness, making sure they each understand their assignments and are able to execute in games.
The JV girls are only playing half games because of the team’s limited numbers. Cornelius said that if freshman Peyton Passmore’s broken finger needs to be casted this week, the team will be down to just 10 players and may not be able to field a JV for the rest of the season.
In last week’s action the Choteau girls jumped out to a big, 14-4, lead against Broadwater County High School in Townsend. Choteau had solidly defeated this team earlier in the season. At halftime, Choteau had a 30-16 lead, but in the second half, the Broadwater girls roared back, out-scoring Choteau, 29-15, to tie the game at 45 and force an overtime period.
In the overtime, Broadwater was up, 51-50, with .05 seconds on the clock. Choteau’s Emma Gunderson inbounded the ball under Broadwater’s basket and a Broadwater defender knocked the pass away from Choteau’s girl. There was a wild scramble and Choteau’s Ada Bieler came up with the ball in the Broadwater key and hurled and overhand baseball throw down the court, aiming for a hail Mary basket.
Her teammate Maili Miller, guarded by one Broadwater player, was down court and snatched the ball out of the air, drove for a layup and put the basket in to win the game for the Lady Dawgs, 52-51.
Cornelius said Choteau’s team should never have been in the position of letting Broadwater tie the game, but the girls didn’t let down and rallied for the win.
“The girls had a very dramatic, exceptionally fun finish,” he said.
Gunderson led the Choteau girls in scoring with 18 points while Bieler tallied 15. The girls made 71% of their free throws.
In the conference game at home against Conrad, Choteau led, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter, but Conrad pulled away and took the lead, 24-23, at the half. In the third quarter, Conrad went on a big run, outscoring Choteau, 22-10, to lead, 46-33, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Choteau’s girls stepped up their defense and pulled within four at one point, but couldn’t overcome the third-quarter deficit and Conrad won, 61-54.
Cornelius said the Conrad Cowgirls had an exceptionally good shooting night and had several girls who don’t usually score a lot step up and knock down some very important shots.
Conrad has a big size advantage on Choteau, he said, and without Grove playing on the inside, the Choteau girls struggled to get defensive rebounds and to compete on offense inside.
Cornelius said all of Choteau’s girls are playing hard and are doing their best to continue to improve as the post-season approaches.
Bieler led the Choteau team in scoring against Conrad with a season-high 34 points and Gunderson chipped in 16. The girls made 76% of their free throws.
The girls rounded out last week traveling to Boulder to play the undefeated Jefferson County High School Panthers, a team that beat them soundly here earlier in the season.
Cornelius said The Lady Panthers are an exceptionally good team, whose players have put in a lot of work on and off the court. They jumped out to an early 22-7 first-quarter lead and never let Choteau back in the game.
But, he said, Choteau’s girls played hard despite a big size and skill difference. “Our girls hung tough and never quit. I’m always proud of our kids,” he said.
Gunderson led Choteau in scoring with 13 points and the girls made 67% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 14-16-10-5-7 — 52 (OT)
Broadwater 4-12-13-16-6 — 51
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 7/9 18, Maili Miller 4 1/3 9, Ada Bieler 6 2/4 15, Ainsley DeBruycker 1 1/2 3, Kylie Kovatch 3 0/0 7. Totals: 19 11/18.
Broadwater — Zoe W. 1 0/0 2, Ella B. 5 5/7 15, Kennedy T. 4 0/0 8, Bailey T. 3 0/0 7, Abby W. 2 0/0 5, Cassidy F. 7 0/0 14. Totals: 21 5/7.
Total fouls: Choteau 11, Broadwater 15. Fouled out: Kennedy T. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Bieler, Kovatch, Bailey T, Abby W.
Choteau 15-8-10-21 — 54
Conrad 14-10-22-15 — 61
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 6 2/2 16, Olivia Jamison 0 0/2 0, Maili Miller 1 0/0 2, Ada Bieler 9 11/13 34, Kylie Kovatch 1 0/0 2. Totals: 17 13/17.
Conrad — Cierra Kulpus 2 1/2 7, Trinity VanDenBos 0 2/2 2, Brae Eneboe 5 6;8 16, Payton Vermulm 1 0/0 3, Zoey Pogreba 1 1/1 3, Taylor Evans 1 0/0 2, Tala Eneboe 5 3/5 13, Maggie Bender 6 0/0 15. Totals: 21 13/18.
Total fouls: Choteau 18, Conrad 14. Fouled out: Miller. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Bieler 5, Kulpus 2, Vermulm, Bender 3.
Choteau 7-9-5-11 — 32
Jefferson 22-19-20-5 — 66
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 1/2 13, Maili Miller 1 3/4 5, Ada Bieler 4 0/0 9, Zoey Tobar 0 0/1 0, Ainsley DeBruycker 0 2/2 2, Kylie Kovatch 1 0/0 3. Totals: 10 6/9.
Jefferson — D. Edmisten 7 0/0 16, C. Toney 1 0/0 2, R. VanBlaricom 4 3/3 11, A. May 3 0/2 6, M. Layng 2 1/2 5, B. Wolfe 5 0/0 11, A. Faler 2 2/2 6, I. Morris 1 1/2 3, C. Struber 2 0/0 6. Totals: 27 7/11.
Total fouls: Choteau 11, Jefferson 13. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Bieler, Edmisten 2, Wolfe, Struber 2.