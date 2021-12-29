The Choteau High School wrestlers traveled to Shelby on Dec. 22 to compete in the Santa Showdown round robin with matches for both boys and girls.
This week the wrestlers are back in the gym after their holiday break, getting ready for the Choteau mixer on Jan. 6. This will be Choteau’s only home competition other than the massive Choteau Classic invitational tournament on Jan. 14 and 15. The school will honor senior wrestlers Daysha McLoughlin, Jeffery Colesworthy, Jared Selander, Carter Morgan and Jacob Major.
Teams that will compete with Choteau in the mixer are Simms, Fairfield, Conrad and possibly a fifth team that hasn’t been determined yet.
Also next week, the team will travel to Cut Bank for a two-day all-class tournament on Jan. 7 and 8. Coach Sam Armstrong said the tournament will give Choteau the chance to see many of the Western Division schools, including Eureka, which always fields a tough, well-coached team.
In last week’s Santa Showdown mixer, Choteau wrestlers competed in pools with like-weight, like-ability wrestlers from Browning, Cut Bank, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Shelby and Conrad.
Choteau brought two of its three girls to the tournament. Abby Zickefoose saw her first competition of the season and won two of her three matches. Armstrong said her only loss was to Cut Bank state champion Mariah Wahl. In one of Zickefoose’s matches, she pinned her opponent in the last minute of the six-minute match. Armstrong said she came off the mat exhausted and now has a good idea of the conditioning it takes to stay in a full match and come up with the win at the end.
McLoughlin wasn’t able to wrestle as she was sick, and Arionna Gomes wrestled two matches, winning one and losing one, Armstrong said.
The Choteau boys who wrestled were Nathan Gunderson, Morgan, Colesworthy, Major, Gus Lee and Percy Bechtold. Selander’s family was out of town for the holidays and Nick Morgan is still injured. Armstrong said he will have further tests done before he can be cleared to return to practice and competition.
Armstrong said Gunderson, Carter Morgan, Colesworthy and Major went undefeated in their pools, each winning a championship T-shirt. Armstrong said he and assistant coach Levi Guenzeler named Major as the team’s wrestler of the week for his performance at heavyweight against several wrestlers he had not competed against yet this season. In one of his matches, he pinned a tough wrestler from Cut Bank in the third period of the match.
Armstrong said Carter Morgan also wrestled against wrestlers he has not yet competed against this season and came up with three wins. Colesworthy also saw a number of competitive wrestlers in his pool and wrestled smart and hard for the wins.
Percy Bechtold came away from the showdown with two wins and one loss, to Cut Bank state placer Matt Larson. Lee won two out of his three matches as well.
“Everyone wrestled well,” Armstrong said.
The Showdown was a nice way to end the 2021 part of the season, particularly after the tough C.M. Russell Holiday Classic the previous week.
Armstrong said the wrestlers in practice this week, starting on Tuesday, will continue to work through their drills, correcting and refining their technique, and will continue to work on conditioning as they prepare for the Choteau mixer and the Cut Bank invitational next week.
STATISTICS
Santa Showdown
Boys
Choteau individual results:
120 — Nathan Gunderson p. Kellen Cassidy, Cut Bank, :59; p. Boyles, :40.
138 — Jeffery Colesworthy p. Jess Racine, 1:27; p. Austin Haugen, Big Sandy, 1:10; p. Ryder Cole, CJI, 1:47.
160 — Percy Bechtold m. dec. by Matt Larson, Cut Bank, 4-15; p. Wells, 1:40; p. Chris Graham, 1:58.
182 — Gus Lee p. Wyatt Michaels, :54; p. by Austin Vanek, Cut Bank, 1:29; p. Tristan Robertson, Conrad, 1:31.
205 — Carter Morgan p. unknown wrestler, :39; p. Ron Grant, :52; p. Wagner, Heart Butte, :43.
285 — Jacob Major dec. Jacob, Shelby, 3-2; p. Jeremy Gallager, Cut Bank, 2:54.
Girls
Choteau individual results:
113 — Arionna Gomes p. by Rita, Heart Butte, 1:29; p. Emily Williams, Browning, 1:31.
152 — Abby Zickefoose p. Madi Price, Cut Bank, :53; p. Aubriana Momberg, 5:53; p. by Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, 1:02.