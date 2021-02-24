The Choteau High School boys basketball team will compete this week in the modified District 1B tournament, Feb. 24-27.
The CHS boys finished the season in seventh place in the conference with an 0-14 record overall and an 0-12 record in conference. They will open the tournament on Wednesday at Shelby (the second-place seeded team) at 5 p.m. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the tournament games on Wednesday through Friday will be played at the higher seed’s school. Games for first-second, third-fourth, and fifth-sixth will be played in Conrad on Saturday. The top five teams will advance to the Northern divisional tournament set in Cut Bank March 4-6.
In other first-round pairings, Fairfield, the first-seeded team, has a bye; Conrad (number four) will play Cut Bank (number five) at 6 p.m. in Conrad; and Rocky Boy (number three) will host (Great Falls Central Catholic).
Coach Kevin Kovatch said his team has been improving throughout the season and hopes to get an upset win at the district tournament and advance to the divisional tournament.
“We are relatively healthy going into tournaments,” he said. “We will be working on some different offensive sets and maybe a couple new defensive looks.”
The Choteau boys ended the regular season at home on Feb. 18, losing to Conrad, 75-34.
The Bulldogs had a tough first quarter, scoring only one point while Conrad put up 24 points. Choteau was never able to overcome that lead though their offense started clicking in the second quarter as they scored 18 points to Conrad’s 23. Conrad led, 47-19, at halftime, and had a big offensive third quarter, putting up 19 points to Choteau’s seven. In the fourth quarter, Conrad scored nine points to Choteau’s eight.
Jacob Brewster led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points, including three three-pointers. The boys made just 27% of their free throws.
Ethan Wittmier and Brady Bokma led the Conrad Cowboys with 21 points each, and the Cowboys made 54% of their free throws.
Choteau’s tournament team will include all 13 boys out for basketball: Bowen Rappold, Dillon Harrell and Rocky Allaire, freshmen; Jacob Beattie, Cody Hunter and Landon Jamison, sophomores; Henry Bieler, Sterling Stott, Will Patterson and Anthony Carlon, juniors; and Jacob Brewster, Tony Daley and Thomas James, seniors. The team will dress out 12 and one will serve as the alternate.
STATISTICS
Choteau 1-18-7-8 — 34
Conrad 24-23-19-9 — 75
Choteau — Bowen Rappold 0 0/2 0, Henry Bieler 3 0/2 6, Jacob Brewster 6 0/2 15, Jacob Beattie 1 1/3 3, Tony Daley 3 2/2 8, Tommy James 1 0/0 2. Totals: 14 3/11.
Conrad — Caden Huntsinger 3 0/0 8, Brady Bokma 8 1/2 21, Ethan Wittmier 9 3/5 21, Drew Ginther 0 0/2 0, Devon Baney 2 0/0 4, Jarek Shepard 3 0/0 9, Kade Harwood 4 3/4 12. Totals: 29 7/13.
Fouls: Choteau 13, Conrad 15. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Brewster 3, Bokma 4, Shepherd 3, Harwood.
Choteau JV 8-8-7 — 23
Conrad JV 17-7-16 — 40
Choteau — Bowen Rappold 0 0/2 0, Dillon Harrell 1 0/0 3, Sterling Stott 3 0/0 8, Rocky Allaire 1 0/0 2, Will Patterson 3 0/0 8, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2. Totals: 9 0/2.
Conrad — Christean Habets 6 1/1 14, Sammy Blanchard 7 1/3 15, Brinkley Evans 3 0/2 6, Braidyn Denzer 0 1/2 1, Brayden Stordahl 2 0/2 4. Totals: 18 3/10.
Fouls: Choteau 9, Conrad 7. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Harrell, Stott 2, Patterson 2, Habets.