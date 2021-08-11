The five Power High School 2021 graduates’ gift to the school will greet visitors to the school’s gymnasium for years to come.
Following in the tradition where the senior class gifts something special to the school, the most recent graduates elected to donate a sign for the entrance to the school’s gymnasium. The seniors felt the entrance to the gymnasium was “kind of institutional” and wanted to brighten up the area and incorporate the school’s mascot into a sign, said senior class advisor Dawn Sievers. “It kind of snowballed from there and has become a project that others have enhanced,” Sievers added.
The district’s art teacher and a well-known artist in the area, Sievers contacted fellow metal artist Jason Garneau in Great Falls to make the students’ vision a reality. “Once the seniors decided on this project, I presented some ideas to them and they were all on board to work with Jason,” Sievers said.
Sievers said without Garneau’s help, support and donation to the project it wouldn’t have been possible. The 13-layer metal piece that features a pirate ship would normally cost around $6,000. Garneau gave the students a deal and donated the rest to them, the school and community. “These seniors have been through so much in the last year and half,” Garneau said. “Really, I’m impressed with how hard they had worked to raise the funds for the sign they are gifting the school and other senior activities, the thought they had put into what they would like to donate and on top of that, I’m always happy to help a fellow artist,” Garneau said.
He estimated it took him about a month of working on the piece to complete the project. Once completed, the piece was powder coated to add more protection. “It should last for a long time,” Garneau said. It took a little longer to erect at the school as he completed the project in the middle of the ongoing pandemic and installation was postponed.
Ironically, Garneau said he served in the Navy and has a longtime passion for ships.
Garneau owns AfterImage Metal Art and creates all sizes of original pieces from handheld to 25 feet long. His work is featured throughout the region. Sievers couldn’t speak highly enough of Garneau’s work and his contribution to the project. “He was very instrumental in making this happen,” she said.
Once the sign was completed, others in the community stepped forward and did the installation using a farm post that was “burned” to match the sign. Others put in white rock around the area and plants. A few more touches staying with the nautical theme, such as a rope, are planned. The sign is also lit at night.
The 2021 seniors were pleased with the outcome and excited to have this addition to what is now their alma mater.
They raised money for the project by working concessions, selling candles, goat “poop square” game and their annual Christmas bake sale. They estimated over the five years, they raised $12,000. The class went on their senior trip to Arizona staying with one of the classmates’ family members in the area. Funds were also used for graduation and other events throughout high school.
Sievers said over the years, the seniors have gifted some pretty impressive things to the school. “These kids have been busting their buns since they were in eighth grade to reach their goals,” Sievers laughed. “After all their hard work, it is cool they can leave something that will be with the school district for years to come.”
When asking the seniors what they though of the finished project, one said “It was very lit” and it is in more ways than one.