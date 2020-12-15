The Choteau High School speech and drama team competed on Dec. 12 in their second virtual meet of the year, this one hosted by Red Lodge.
Jackson Quillan lead the team, finishing with second place in dramatic oral interpretation. Others placing in drama were Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek taking fifth place in dramatic theater; Ella Birkeland and Elodie Dahle taking seventh in humorous theater; and Soren Cummings and Ellie Lee, 12th in humorous theater.
On the speech side, Hailey Alzheimer took sixth place in informative speaking and Robert Lesofski took 14th in humorous oral interpretation.
“What a difference a week can make,” said CHS speech and drama coach Cody Marney. “The virtual aspect went much better for all involved.”
He went on to say that there are still kinks to work out, but overall, the team didn’t get too far behind. “The hardest part for all of us to remember is that everything that can go wrong with an in-person meet can still go wrong virtually: missing students, judges not showing up, ballots slow to come in,” he said.
Marney said it was very clear that the competitors across the state put the work into their pieces going into the Red Lodge meet. “This was a great meet for Choteau to expose some of our weaknesses and work them out for our home meet on Dec. 19,” he said.
Hosting before the holiday break is always fun, Marney pointed out. “It serves as the halfway point of the season and it starts to show us those students who are putting in the work as we push towards divisionals,” he said.
“Jackson came to win this weekend,” Marney said. “Dramatic interpretation can get incredibly heavy and emotional, but Jackson has really taken all of Susie Ewinger’s notes and transformed this piece. The team had a great time calling Jackson at the end of the meet to review the final placing. I can’t wait to see where this piece goes throughout the rest of the season.”
As returning state champions from last year, Cummings and Lee competed in their first meet. “They have never competed in the humorous theater category, typically favoring the dramatic,” Marney said. “As I have said for years, it is the hardest, most competitive category that we have in drama. While they did not finish where they had hoped, they have a game plan as we move forward.”
Lesofski competed for the first time ever this weekend. Marney said he has entered into the hardest category on the speech side of things: humorous oral interpretation. “Always a large category, and not knowing what to expect, he broke into semifinals and got to see a lot of seasoned speakers,” the coach added.
“Tori and Savannah and Ella and Elodie held their own in dramatic theater and humorous theater, placing the same as last weekend,” Marney said. “These four freshmen have worked so hard to take their pieces from just reading lines to physically becoming their characters. As a coach, it has been a fun process to watch.”
“Hailey stumbled a little this week, but she will be adding her visual aids to her informative speech for the Choteau meet, and we are confident it will push her back up to the top,” Marney said. “Her speech is very medically based, but it is written in such a way that everyone can understand it and relate it to something they have probably experienced in one way or another.”
Marney also gave a shout-out to the local judges and the rest of the judging pool for each school. “We have a lot of familiar names on the rosters, but we have been able to expand this group. We have judges from across the country that are motivational speakers, college speech coaches, drama teachers and a few Broadway actors from New York City that have given their time to offer feedback to the kids of Montana,” he said.
“The virtual comments have truly been amazing, and I know that the Choteau kids have really enjoyed finding out where various judges are from and what they do for a living,” he concluded.