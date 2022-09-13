The Choteau High School volleyball teams will play a pair of conference matches this week, traveling to Conrad on Thursday and hosting Shelby on Saturday.
The junior varsity squad will start the night off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and the varsity match will follow 20 minutes after the JV match concludes (there will not be a C-squad match). On Saturday, the C squad will start at 2 p.m. and JV and varsity will play thereafter.
Coach Ann Funk on Sunday said the varsity squad may have to play without junior Ainsley DeBruycker, who cut her hand in her industrial arts class last Friday and had to have stitches. DeBruycker played a limited time last Saturday against Manhattan Christian only in the back row, when she typically plays all the way around.
The team added another player last week as junior Zoey Tobar, who had moved out of the district, returned and joined the team. She was able to play against Manhattan Christian on the junior varsity squad.
“We’re excited to have her,” Coach Funk said. “We’re glad she’s back.”
Last week, the CHS varsity team defeated Cut Bank in straight sets for a District 1B win. The junior varsity team defeated Cut Bank, 25-18, 25-6, 13-15, 15-7, while the C-squad, which includes seven eighth graders, lost, 22-25, 19-25, 8-15.
Coach Funk said the Cut Bank team has a new coach and will continue to improve as the season progresses. The Cut Bank girls struggled on offense, and on defense, were rattled by Choteau’s serving and did not have an effective block.
“I think they will be a different team the next time we play them,” Funk said.
Choteau’s varsity girls were on fire during the match, Funk said. The girls sent straight, flat bullets of serves over the net and varied them from short to deep, dragging the Cut Bank girls out of position and tallying six aces and many unreturned serves.
Funk said her two starting setters, Ella Peach and Tessa Brownell, did a nice job of giving the team’s hitters more options and are continuing to improve their positioning and communication with hitters including Ada Bieler, Lily Heiberg, Asia Bouma, Maili Miller, DeBruycker and Ceanna Leys.
On Sept. 10, when the Choteau girls hosted Manhattan Christian for a non-conference match against the defending state Class C champions, the CHS varsity squad lost in straight sets, the JV girls lost, 25-16, 25-20, 14-16, 10-15, 7-15, and the C squad won, 25-11, 25-20, 15-4.
The varsity girls played hard throughout the tough match as they faced a team that fields a front row with girls who are all six feet tall or taller. Choteau’s tallest girl is about 5-foot-9 and the team has an uphill battle when it goes up against girls who have a big height advantage.
Funk said the varsity girls played best in the first and third sets of the match. Service errors hurt the Choteau girls, taking away chances to run their offense and giving Manhattan Christian easy points.
Nevertheless, the girls really battled, she said, and there were long rallies and great plays, but Choteau just made too many errors to come up with a win against such a fundamentally strong, physical team.
A physically smaller team like Choteau needs to be able to serve hard and with great consistency so they can pull the other team out of position and make them work for points. “We need to strategize on how to be more effective playing strong offensive teams so they don’t pass-set-crush on you every play,” Funk said.
While no one likes losing a match, she said, the experience of playing against a team like MCHS that has huge hitters, plays a very fast offense and blocks very well gives the Choteau girls a good idea of where they need to improve, especially if they want to see success in the post season.
Funk said her varsity girls need to speed up their offense, put up double blocks consistently and have great floor coverage to compete at the post-season level.
She said the Choteau girls will get a chance to play Manhattan Christian again in the second half of the season and will also face a similarly talented Class B team, Broadwater County High School, twice during the regular season, giving them three more chances to hone their skills against very tough competition.
The Choteau varsity girls are now 3-0 in conference and 3-1 overall.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Cut Bank,
25-9, 25-10, 25-12
Choteau leaders — Aces 6 (Tessa Brownell 3); blocks 7 (Ada Bieler 2, Ceanna Leys 2, Asia Bouma 2); assists 18 (Ella Peach 11); digs 41 (Aly Wood 9); kills 23 (Ada Bieler 7).
Cut Bank leaders — Aces (Addison Harrell 2); blocks unknown; assists unknown; digs (Emmalee Vanek 7); kills (Darci Littrell 4).
Manhattan Christian def. Choteau,
25-20, 25-12, 25-22
Choteau leaders — Aces 1 (Ella Peach); blocks 2 (Asia Bouma, Ceanna Leyes); assists 10 (Peach 6); digs 46 (Aly Wood 12); kills 15 (Ada Bieler 8).
Manhattan Christian leaders — Unavailable.