The 10th annual Got Grit? obstacle course on July 3 in the Choteau City Park drew 162 participants of all ages.
The three-mile obstacle course featured 30 different obstacles as the course wound around the east side of the city. Percy Bechtold, 15, of Choteau was the first male runner across the finish line with a time of 26:02. Cambria Giles, 25, of Fairfield was the first woman to finish with a time of 29:13. They each received special trophies, their entry free back and a sweatshirt.
The race ﬁnished in the City Park with plenty of spectators on hand to cheer on the participants.
The proceeds from this obstacle race help defray the costs of the Choteau volleyball girls’ summer team camp and purchase of Choteau gear for next year’s season. Choteau High School volleyball coaches Ann Funk and Carla May along with team members, parents and many other volunteers put the race on every year on July 3.
May praised the hard work of the team members during set up June 30 through July 3 and working the day of the race. She also thanked the many other volunteers who help year in and out and the newcomers who assisted this year. “It does take a village to accomplish events like this. Volunteers just seem to appear and help where needed,” May added. She especially wanted to thank Dylan Isakson and Ken Meyer for help with the mud pit and slip and slide area and Barb Bouma, Melody and Madison Martinsen for their help at the finish line.
May, the assistant volleyball coach, said this year’s race went very well. The weather was hot, making everyone appreciate the water features along the way. “It was great to see so many people out and participating,” May said. “It is always touching to see families, dads and daughters or brothers and sisters, taking part.”
May said they were uncertain how many runners they would have for the obstacle course, given that they didn’t hold one last year and things were just opening up from the pandemic, so they elected not to order new T-shirts this year. Instead, they had the runners select from the 12 boxes of leftover shirts from previous years. “I’m happy to report we are now down to just two boxes of shirts,” May laughed.
The racers gave positive feedback and are always commenting they can’t wait until next year, said May. Got Grit? Was originally started by Heather Hodgskiss. May said she thinks this is the fourth year the volleyball players have ran the race.
In addition to the prizes for the first male and female to cross the finish line, they gave out prizes for the cleanest and dirtiest, the youngest (which went to a 3-year old) and the oldest. The Buck family of Choteau received the prize for the biggest supporter of the event, having entered at five or more family members participating yearly. Traveling the farthest was the McCollom family. Prizes were donated by the Ice Cream Parlor, Snow Biz and Meraki Coffee. Helping sponsor were Front Range Supply and Old West Lumber.
The top 60 finishers in the race (all times unofficial) were: 1. Percy Bechtold, 26:02; 2. Isaac Rutt, 26:06; 3. Peter Weir, 27:37; 4. Andrew Connelly, 28:45; 5. Cambria Giles, 29:13; 6. Trent Campbell, 29:19; 7. William Lightner, 29:20; 8. Louis Lightner, 29:45; 9. Nathan Gunderson, 31:15; 10. Quinten Omdahl, 31:16; 11. David Hirschfeld, 31:26; 12. Brooklyn Peebles, 31:48; 13. Grant (no last name), 31:52; 14. Audrey Lobdell, 32:10; 15. Dane Peebles, 32:11; 16. Abram Martin, 32:40; (unknown runner bib number 1076), 32:55; 18. John Schwenke, 33:52; 19. Slade Stubblefield, 33:54; 20. Tallin McCartney, 34:10; 21. Conner Lohman, 34:13; 22. Spencer Richins, 34:16; 23. Brooke Holland, 35:03; 24. Claire Bucklin, 35:05; 25. Kenai Peterson, 35:15. 26. (unknown runner bib number 1031), 35:33; 27. Jacob Bishop, 35:35; 28. Emma Lund, 36:32; 29. (unknown runner bib number 840), 36:34; 30. Weston Lee, 36:40; 31. Lucas Rodriguez, 36:45; 32. Ava Gunderson, 37:42; 33. Natalie Hodgskiss, 37:46; 34. Daniel Showers, 37:46; 35. Bronson Bruneau, 37:46; 36. William Patterson, 38:01; 37. Nate Rogers, 40:06; 38. Patrick Rogers, 40:06; 39. Cindy Rosenbaum, 40:12; 40. Pierce Higgins, 40:28; 41. Jace Koshatka, 40:30; 42. Natalie DeBruycker, 41:16; 43. Peytn Morel, 41:20; 44. Peyton Dellwo, 41:21; 45. Emmett Wheeler, 42.44; 46. Sigrid Birkeland, 42:44; 47. Sage Maden, 42:46; 48. Anna Konen, 42.55; 49. Normon Vanderbush, 42:55; 50. Casey Lindgren, 43:46; 51. Konen Armstrong, 44:05; 52. Pax Martin, 44:35; 53. Anna Gunderson, 44:40; 54. Seeley Neal, 44:42; 55. Brieanna Thomasson, 45:20; 56. Tristan Dellwo, 45:57; 57. Colt Morel, 46:00; 58. Mac Higgins, 46:11; 59. Eric Vandersteen, 46:11; 60. Izaac Burns, 46.14.