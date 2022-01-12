Girls basketball
Fairfield 10-20-13-9 — 52
Rocky Boy 10-10-11-16 — 47
Fairfield — Alex Johnson 9, Emma Schenk 2, Natalie Kolste 15, Avery Schubarth 2, Emma Woods 4, Tori Jones 16, Toryn Martinez 4. Totals: 18 13/22.
Rocky Boy — Aoria Smallboy 8, Jourd Coffee 3, Jayci Demontiney 14, Ella Moore 8, Kodee Henderson 1, Neferti Standing Rock 6, Kendra Gopher 7. Totals: 15 13/18.
Fouls: Fairfield 18, Rocky Boy 18. Fouled out: Avery Pitcher, Woods. Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Jones, Smallboy, Demontiney, Moore, Gopher.
Fairfield 8-15-11-18 — 52
Conrad 9-9-12-10 — 40
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 12, Emma Schenk 2. Natalie Kolste 4, Avery Pitcher 3, Emma Woods 21, Tori Jones 10. Totals: 17 10/17.
Conrad — Audrey T. 5, Cierra Kulpas 5, Brae Eneboe 22, Payton V. 2, Taylor E. 3, Tala Eneboe 3. Totals: 16 5/9.
Fouls: Fairfield 10, Conrad 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Woods 5, Jones, Audrey T., Kulpas, Taylor E.
Power 10-14-1-3 — 38
Dutton/Brady 7-6-5-11 — 29
Power — Amara Bodkins 20, Jersey Somerfeld 8, Hailey May 3, Violet Rehm 4, Brodi Niebaum 4. Totals: 13 5/17.
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 10, Emagin Wakkinen 4, Nadely Chapman-Roberts 7, Kim Baringer 2, Kailey Cloninger 6. Totals: 12 4/10.
Fouls: Power 8, Dutton/Brady 19. Fouled out: Leslie Ostberg. Three-point goals: Bodkins 6, Rehm, Sealey.
Dutton/Brady 4-4-8-14 — 30
Cascade 6-9-6-5 — 26
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 14, Leslie Ostberg 3, Nadely Chapman 10, Amara Cloninger 3. Totals: 11 6/16.
Cascade — K. Sievertson 1, Braedyn Johnson 3, Katie Skasick 2, Alaina Barger 17, Harlie Jackson 5. Totals: 11 4/11.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 14, Cascade 18. Fouled out: Barger. Three-point goals: Sealey, Cloninger.
Augusta 27-12-17-15 — 71
Valier 0-10-8-3 — 21
Augusta — Gracie H. 5, Abigail Barrett 10, Payton Levine 23, Kodee Shalz 10, Kadee Carlbon 5, Dayna Mills 5, Katy Morris 5, Hattie Orem 8. Totals: 28 10/20.
Valier — Kinley K. 2, Hylee L. 6, Lori O. 6, Rylea C. 4, Emma V. 2, Sierra C. 1. Totals: 12 9/12.
Fouls: Augusta 19, Valier 14. Fouled out: Shalz. Three-point goals: Gracie H., Barrett, Levine, Shalz, Carlbon.
Boys basketball
Rocky Boy 22-15-19-19 — 75
Fairfield 11-18-16-21 — 66
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 4, Brian Ward 2, Daniel Faith 9, Michael Wambach 3, Owen Cartwright 10, Cooper Christensen 11, Kaelob Flores 15, Tyson Schenk 12. Totals: 19 27/39.
Rocky Boy — Joe Demontiney 10, Ben Crobs 38, Sean Gibson 14, Isiah Limberhand 3, Tayce Sr. Piere 1, Teague Stamp 2, Kellen Colliflower 5, Cruz Sunchild 2. 21 26/37.
Fouls: Fairfield 25, Rocky Boy 26. Technical fouls: Demontiney, Gibson. Fouled out: Faith, Cartwright, Cole Neal, Demontiney, Crobs, Gibson. Three-point goals: Christensen, Crobs 5, Gibson, Limberhand.
Fairfield 24-18-19-13 — 74
Conrad 7-8-10-8 — 33
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 6, Brain Ward 6, Daniel Faith 8, Michael Wambach 6, Owen Cartwright 10, Kayle Brown 2, Cooper Christensen 12, Kaelob 6, Cole Neal 10, Myles Allen 5, Tyson Schenk 3. Totals: 25 20/29.
Conrad — Tegan Arnold 9, Christean Habets 3, Sam Blanchard 6, Zach Durnell 1, Braidyn Denzer 6, Deron Baney 8. Totals: 11 10/18.
Fouls: Fairfield 18, Conrad 18. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Ward, Christensen, Neal 2, Arnold.
Dutton/Brady 22-10-8-12 — 52
Power 3-11-7-13 — 34
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmanm 13, Tyler Ellsworth 18, Tyson Hemry 2, Aidan Reeve 2, Gavin Sealey 2, Kellan Doheny 15. Totals: 22 2/7.
Power — Trent Sturgill 5, Trey Stengrimson 5, Jaxson Parkinson 3, Danny Davis 2, Spencer Lehnerz 14, Garrett Willmarth 5. Totals: 14 3/6.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 13, Power 12. Fouled out: Willmarth. Three-point goals: Feldmann, Ellsworth 3, Doheny 2, Sturgill, Stengrimson, Parkinson.
Dutton/Brady 13-9-8-12 — 42
Cascade 13-5-12-7 — 37
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 8, Tyler Ellsworth 13, Aidan Reeve 6, Gavin Sealey 2, Kellan Doheny 9, John Baringer 4. Totals: 16 5/12.
Cascade — James Lewis 5, Carter Casavant 2, Justin Smith 6, Caiden Sekuterski 11, Pierre Gautron 2, Caetano Busato 3. Totals: 15 6/12.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 14, Cascade 13. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Feldmann 2, Ellsworth, Reeve, Doheny, Sekuterski.