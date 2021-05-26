The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs tennis team capped off their 2021 season with an impressive showing at the State Class B/C Tournament. Seniors Christine Funk and Soren Cummings took second place in doubles at the tournament and junior Katie Majors finished fifth in singles. Together the three girls scored enough points to win the second place team trophy out the 28 teams with players at state.
“I was just blown away,” was how Choteau’s head coach Carla May described her feelings following the state meet. “They worked so hard at state, it was just tremendous and with only a doubles team and one single player to take second in Class B/C.”
“Chris and Soren had a stellar performance at state, as they have had all season,” May went on to say when asked about the Bulldogs’ doubles team. “They only started playing together this year. It is just amazing how much they have accomplished since the season began in March.”
The duo only lost one match the entire year and that came in the final match of the year. They lost the state championship match to Grace Daniel and Ava Bellamah from Missoula Loyola, 2-6, 4-6
May said the championship match featured two top-rated teams. “Chris and Soren had beaten the Loyola team during a dual held in Great Falls earlier in the season,” she added. “The Loyola team was looking to win state and also avenge that loss.”
Chris and Soren battled every point, giving it their all,” May said. Going into the championship match, the Choteau duo had only lost one game at the state tournament in the matches leading up to the championship. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. They played so well together and really have fun on the court,” May said. “I’m really going to miss watching them next year, along with the leadership they bring to the team. They are just two outstanding seniors that have been a pleasure to coach.”
As a junior, Major will be back on the courts again next year for the Bulldogs and will be a top contender.
“Talk about work — that is what Major has done over the past two weeks,” May said. On the road to a fifth-place finish at state, Major played 13 matches over a week, five, with at least two going more than three hours, at divisional and eight at state, two the first day and three each the following two days.
Major won her first match over Berreth from Bigfork setting up her next match against the eventual singles state champion Evelyn Dechans. Major lost both sets but was the only player at the state meet to take a game from Dechans, winning one in each set. The Missoula Loyola coaches commented after the match how mentally tough Major was as a competitor, May said.
With the loss, Major moved into consolation bracket and battled her way back to play for fifth and sixth.
“I couldn’t begin to say enough about how that girl played, she was absolutely great,” May said. “She did everything a coach could ask for. She showed up for practice the last two weeks and let it be known she was up to the challenge. She is just so mentally tough and doesn’t gave up going after every ball.”
It wasn’t until after Major won fifth place that May and the team realized her victory had given the Bulldogs the needed point to take second place.
Ella Peach was the alternate if needed for the doubles team. “She showed up for practice the last week, which was invaluable, and was there cheering on her teammates at state for every game,” May said.
Following the first round of play, the rest of the girls’ matches were played indoors. It was a long tournament, May said. “Having the support of families at the tournament, as well as the season, was much appreciated and important to the players and the team.” Coach May also thanked assistant coach Bre Lobdell for her dedication this season.
STATISTICS
Top 10 girls teams: 1. Loyola 52; 2. Choteau 22; 3. Simms 20; 4. Chinook 19; 5. Fairfield 18; 6. Fort Benton 17; 7. Broadwater 13; 8. Conrad 10; 9. Big Fork 9; and 10. Baker 7.
Christine Funk/Soren Cummings, second place girls doubles — first match a bye; second match def. Cecrle/Richman, Chinook, 6-0, 6-0; third match def. Vielleuz/Wang (Fort Benton), 6-0, 6-0; fourth and semifinal match def. Cook/Halko (Fort Benton), 6-1, 6-0; championship match lost to Daniel/Bellamah (Loyola), 2-6, 4-6.
Katie Major, fifth place, girls singles — first match def. Berreth (Big Fork), 6-4, 6-3; second match lost to Dechans (Loyola), 1-6, 1-6; third match def. Johnson (Big Fork), 7-5, 6-4; fourth match def. Standiford (CJI), 4-6 (10-5 tie breaker) 6-2; fifth match def. Zody (Jefferson), 6-4, 6-3; sixth match def. Crabb (Clark Fork), 6-3, 6-3; seventh match lost to Broesder (Conrad), 6-7 (5-7 tie breaker), 5-7; eighth match for fifth place def. Howard (Broadwater), 7-5, 6-3.