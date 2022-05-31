The Conrad-Choteau High School cooperative girls softball team’s season came to an end on May 27 at the State B/C Tournament in Lewistown.
Girls head coach Tyson Anderson was proud of the girls’ season and commented they had opportunities to move into the medal round at state. “If a few plays had gone different we would have been right there,” Anderson said.
Overall, he was pleased with the season and hard work by the players. Anderson said they lose just one senior this year, Ella Stott of Choteau, who has been a great player and will be missed. “We hopefully will return a core group of players next year that should make us a strong team once again,” Anderson said.
Other Choteau girls on the team were Tessa Brownell, Maili Miller and Presley Naylor.
The Conrad-Choteau softball team opened the state tournament with a 10-6 loss to Mission-Arlee-Charlo on May 26. The MAC girls went on to place second in the tourna-ment.
The Cow-Dawgs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Katie Stokes led the game off with a walk and scored on a double by Stott. Stott scored on a double by Maggie Bender. Bender then scored on a wild pitch. MAC answered with a run in the bottom of the first but the damage was limited as Zoey Pogreba threw a runner out at home on a ground ball to third.
Stott drove in two more runs in the second to extend the Conrad-Choteau lead to 6-1 after two innings. MAC answered with eight runs in the third highlighted by a grand slam. The Cow-Dawgs failed to score the remainder of the game. Stott and Bender led the offensive attack with two hits apiece. Bender was the losing pitcher throwing six innings and striking out four.
The Conrad-Choteau softball team defeated Ennis 12-5 in loser-out action in their next game. The Cow-Dawgs opened the scoring in the first inning, powered by a three-run home run by Bender. Conrad-Choteau added four more runs in the third inning and a run in the fourth to make the lead 9-0.
Ennis scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning but the Cow-Dawgs answered with three in the bottom half. Ennis rounded out the scoring with two in the top of the seventh. Ashlee Stokes and Pogreba collected three hits apiece while Bender added two and four RBIs. Bender was the winning pitcher throwing seven innings and striking out eight.
In the final game of the tournament and season, Conrad-Choteau was defeated by Stillwater 19-8. Stillwater jumped out to a 10-run lead after two and a half innings but the Cow-Dawgs answered with five runs in the bottom of the third.
Each team scored a run in the fourth to make the score 11-6. Stillwater scored four runs in each of the last two innings while Conrad-Choteau only scored a run in each. Brownell and Stott each collected three hits. Brownell drove in two runs while Stott had three RBIs.
Stott took the loss throwing three innings and striking out one. Bender threw the last four innings and struck out four. They finished with a 19-10 record and in fifth place at state.
Coach Anderson said there were some tough teams at state, as there should be. Florence-Carlton, who won the championship, is solid every year he said.