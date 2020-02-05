The Choteau High School girls basketball team will be home on Feb. 7, hosting the Shelby High School Lady Coyotes with a junior varsity game at 3 p.m. and a varsity game at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 8, the Choteau girls will be on the road, traveling to Cut Bank for a junior varsity game at 1 p.m. and a varsity game at 4 p.m.
The CHS girls may also play the Jefferson County High School Panthers of Boulder if that, game, cancelled on Feb. 1 due to high winds along the Rocky Mountain Front, is rescheduled. CHS Athletic Director John Shepherd on Monday was working to find a new date for the nonconference game but had not yet done so.
The Choteau girls are now 5-8 overall and 3-5 in conference.
In last week’s single home game against Conrad, Choteau’s girls avenged an earlier-season loss, soundly defeating Conrad, 55-47. Choteau’s girls came out in a zone defense and worked hard to shut down Conrad’s inside game.
The Cowgirls stayed alive, hitting five big three-point shots in the first half, and at the halftime break, Choteau led, 30-24.
In the second half, Coach Carissa Jenkins changed up the defense, deploying the girls in a ferocious man-to-man coverage that held Conrad to just one three-point shot for the rest of the game. Choteau’s defenders only let Conrad score five points in the third quarter while the Lady Bulldogs put up 14 points of their own. Choteau won the contest, 55-47.
Jenkins said after the game that she was well pleased with the girls’ play, saying this is how she wants to see them play in every game.
Guard Emma Gunderson led the Choteau girls in scoring with 15 points, Ada Bieler had 14 points Christine Funk had 13 points. The Choteau girls made 60% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 13-17-14-11 — 55
Conrad 12-12-5-18 — 47
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 5/7 15, Christine Funk 4 1/2 13, Jessie Henderson 1 0/0 3, Ada Bieler 5 3/4 14, Nicole Krone 4 0/2 8, Savannah Durocher 1 0/0 2. Totals: 20 9/15.
Conrad — Taya Dyer 1 3/4 6, Shariden Richter 1 0/0 3, Kate Murack 5 0/0 13, Brae Eneboe 2 3/4 7, Lauren Philipps 3 11/16 18. Totals: 12 17/26.
Fouls: Choteau 22, Conrad 17. Fouled out: Bieler, Richter. Three-point goals: Funk 4, Henderson, Bieler, Dyer, Richter, Murack 3, Philipps.