The Montana High School Association has suspended the spring sport season until at least April 24 and will make a final determination by May 4.
The Executive Board, during a conference call to conduct association business on the morning of Thursday, April 9, continued the suspension of all MHSA spring activities through April 24 to go along with the governors stay in place directive. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals. Resumption of spring activities will depend on our student’s ability to return to in-person instruction by May 4, said MHSA executive director Mark Beckman. “If in-person instruction doesn’t resume by that time, spring activities will be cancelled,” the press release state. “We take seriously the directives from the Governor, State Health Department and CDC for the safety of our students and for their communities. Their safety is our top priority during these challenging times.”
If spring activities are resumed, the practice requirement for sports at that time will be five practices from resumption except for golf which will be the normal two practices required.
If spring activities are resumed, post season formats will be adjusted by the MHSA with Executive Board approval.
The MHSA April Executive Board meeting scheduled for April 20-21 has been postponed tentatively until May 18-19, 2020, depending on the directives from the Governor, State Health Department and CDC at that time.