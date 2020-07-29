The first Teton Disc Golf doubles tournament was held in Choteau on July 26 with 14 participants.
Adam Woith of Choteau said members of the Great Falls Disc Golf Association organized and participated in the 18-hole tournament. Woith hopes to see more tournaments held on the course, which has been in the Choteau City Park for the past five years. “It was a great day and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” Woith said. “Hopefully we can do another similar event this fall.”
An entry fee of $10 was charged with the funds going back to the winners.
The winners were — open division: first, Drew and Bret, -11; second, Chase and Shane, -5; third, Adam and Chris, -4; recreation division: first, Matt and Anthony, -5; second, Rob and Dani, -5; third, John and Kert, +2; fourth, Jason and Mel, +2.