The Choteau High School girls basketball team will play three games this week, traveling to Townsend to play Broadwater County High School on Jan. 25, playing Conrad at home on Jan. 28 and traveling to Boulder to play Jefferson County High School on Jan. 29.
Last week, the girls lost to Fairfield, 57-33; defeated Rocky Boy, 66-46; and lost a close nonconference game to Class C Simms, 60-53.
The Choteau varsity girls are now 5-6 overall and 3-2 in District 1B play.
Coach Matt Cornelius on Monday said the girls will work in practice this week on changing their defense from a man-to-man scheme to a zone scheme. The change is necessary because Choteau’s starting senior Sadie Grove, who played the center position and was key in rebounding, was injured in a non-basketball activity and may not be back for the rest of the season.
“The girls have embraced that change and they look pretty sharp,” Cornelius said.
They will also continue to work on ball handling and rebounding with the goal of getting better every week and making a solid showing at the District 1B tournament.
In the Fairfield game, the Eagles played scrappy defense and had good offensive production, going out to an 18-7 first quarter lead and expanding their lead to 35-11 at halftime. Both teams scored 22 points in the second half as the Choteau girls were not able to pull away and overcome the first-half deficit.
Choteau’s Emma Gunderson led her team in scoring with 13 points and was the only Bulldog in double digits in the game. The Choteau girls made 37% of their free throws.
“Fairfield came ready to play, and we just weren’t mentally prepared to play in that game,” Cornelius said. He said the girls regrouped at halftime and did much better in the second half. “I hope there will be a much better showing when we play them in Choteau on Feb. 12,” he said.
The CHS girls matched up much better with the Rocky Boy Morning Stars. Choteau’s girls put up a 15-9 lead at the end of the first half and led, 36-23, at halftime. They continued to roll on offense in the third quarter, outscoring Rocky Boy 13-9 to lead, 49-32, at the start of the fourth quarter. Choteau kept hitting the basket and outscored Rocky Boy, 17-14, in the fourth quarter for the win.
Ada Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 23 points while Gunderson put up 17 and Maili Miller had 13 points in the District 1B win.
Cornelius said he only took seven girls to Rocky Boy, leaving his junior varsity team at home to get a couple of more days of practice. “The girls faced adversity very, very well,” he said. “They were down a player and coming off a major conference loss, but they started off hot and never slowed down.”
Choteau’s girls finished the weekend at Simms on Jan. 22, playing a strong Class C team that they had defeated earlier in the season. Simms and Choteau fought point-for-point in the first half. Simms led, 12-11, at the end of the first quarter, and was up, 26-24, at halftime.
Choteau outscored Simms, 18-16, in the third quarter to tie the game at 42-42 going into the critical fourth quarter. Choteau’s girls put up 11 points, but Simms got hot and scored 18 points to take the lead and the nonconference win.
Gunderson again led the Choteau girls in scoring with 22 points while Bieler put up 16 points in the loss. The Choteau girls made 30% of their free throws.
Cornelius said he is starting sophomore Ainsley DeBruycker in Grove’s position because of her height. DeBruycker did not play basketball last year, but she is working hard, improving every week and doing an exceptional job stepping up to play for Grove.
Two other subs, Olivia Jamison and Zoey Tobar, both of whom had minimal varsity experience are also stepping up and played very hard against Simms.
Cornelius said the Simms girls are well coached and athletic. Four of their girls are six-foot and over. The game was fun to watch and fun to coach, he said, and could have gone either way. He said he was proud of the Choteau girls who “played their absolute guts out” in the game.
STATISTICS
Choteau 7-4-11-11 — 33
Fairfield 18-17-11-11 — 57
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 1/3 13, Maili Miller 0 1/4 1, Ada Bieler 4 1/4 9, Zoey Tobar 0 1/2 1, Sadie Grove 3 3/6 9. Totals: 12 7/19.
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 3 0/0 7, Emma Schenk 1 1/2 3, Natalie Kolste 6 1/4 13, Avery Pitcher 6 1/1 13, Emma Woods 2 1/2 5, Tori Jones 5 0/1 10, Toryn Martinez 2 2/5 6. Totals: 25 6/15.
Total fouls: Choteau 13, Fairfield 13. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Johnson.
Choteau 15-21-13-17 — 66
Rocky Boy 9-14-9-14 — 46
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 8 1/3 17, Maili Miller 3 7/10 13, Ada Bieler 7 9/11 23, Zoey Tobar 0 1/2 1, Ainsley DeBruycker 2 1/2 5, Kylie Kovatch 2 1/2 7. Totals: 22 20/30.
Rocky Boy — J. Coffee 5 1/2 13, J. Demontiney 3 3/4 11, E. Mure 3 0/0 8, K. Henderson 3 0/4 7, K. Windy Boy 0 2/2 2, K. Gopher 2 1/1 5. Totals: 16 7/13.
Total fouls: Choteau 12, Rocky Boy 23. Fouled out: Coffee, Demontiney. Three-point goals: Kovatch 2, Coffee 2, Demontiney 2, Mure 2, Henderson.
Choteau 11-13-18-11 — 53
Simms 12-14-16-18 — 60
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 10 2/7 22, Olivia Jamison 0 0/2 0, Maili Miller 4 0/2 8, Ada Bieler 3 6/12 16, Ainsley DeBruycker 1 2/7 5. Totals: 19 10/30.
Simms — Cassidy Rasmussen 0 1/2 1, May Herman 1 1/3 3, Kenzie Allen 5 1/3 11, Laura Zietzie 8 3/6 21, Abigail deVos 2 0/0 4, Baylee Herman 1 0/0 2, Kodiann Lynn 3 0/1 6, Taylee Sawyer 5 2/3 12. Totals: 25 8/18.
Total fouls: Choteau 17, Simms 19. Fouled out: Miller, Lynn. Three-point goals: Bieler 2, Kovatch, Zietzie 2.