The Choteau High School boys and girls wrestlers competed last week in the massive C.M. Russell High School Holiday Classic varsity tournament and in the Will and Trudy Currie froshmore and junior varsity tournament at Great Falls.
“It’s probably the toughest tournament in the state for the whole season,” Choteau head coach Sam Armstrong said on Sunday. “Everyone was referring to it as a grinder.” Most weight classes had 64-person brackets, he said.
Choteau’s boys team took 45th out of all boys and girls teams with 47.5 points. The Choteau girls scored eight team points in their bracket. Other scores from area teams included Cut Bank boys taking 16th with 109 points; Fairfield boys taking 51st with 43 points; Conrad boys taking 54th with 41 points; and Shelby boys taking 68th with 22 points.
Armstrong and assistant coach Levi Guenzler took two of the team’s three girls to the tournament, where 172 girls registered to compete, making it the largest girls tournament in the state so far this season. Arionna Gomes, a freshman at 113 pounds, scored three team points and won one of her three matches. Daysha McLoughlin, a senior at 126 pounds, scored five team points, also winning one out of three matches. Abby Zickefosse, who joined the team late, did not have enough practices to compete yet.
Armstrong said the girls continue to work hard and overcome competition jitters. Community volunteer Bob Scott, who coached at Choteau for many years, is coming in and working specifically with the girls and is studying girls wrestling techniques that are tailored to their lower center of gravity, their flexibility and the differences in their upper-body strength, Armstrong said.
In the varsity boys’ tournament, Choteau had only one placer, senior Carter Morgan, wrestling at 205 pounds, who placed in seventh and scored 17 team points. The coaches named Morgan the team’s wrestler of the week. Armstrong said Morgan faced multiple state placers in his weight class and competed well. He was Choteau’s only varsity wrestler to make it to the second day of the tournament. Armstrong said Morgan had a great attitude and led the team well. “It was not by any means a cakewalk for him to get to that position,” Armstrong said.
Freshman Nathan Gunderson at 126 pounds scored seven team points. Senior Jeffery Colesworthy at 138 pounds scored 6.5 team points; sophomore Percy Bechtold at 160 scored four team points; senior Jared Selander at 182 scored six team points; and senior Jacob Major at 285 scored seven team points.
Choteau was wrestling without freshman Nick Morgan who is recuperating from an injury sustained two weeks ago and should be back in competition after the holiday break.
The Choteau boys who lost out on the first day competed in the junior varsity tournament, where Bechtold took first place and scored 26 team points. Gunderson did not place but scored six team points.
Gus Lee, a sophomore wrestling at 182 pounds, scored 18 team points and took third in his frosh division.
In the junior varsity division, Colesworthy did not place but scored seven team points, Selander took third and scored 17 team points, and Major did not place but scored four team points.
Armstrong said the JV tournament is somewhat misleading because virtually all the varsity players who are eliminated from their tournament on Friday compete in the JV bracket on Saturday, meaning the competition is still very tough.
Armstrong said he was pleased that all of his wrestlers picked up wins either in the varsity or JV tournaments. He said the wrestlers all worked hard on the mat and did their best to come up with wins. Even though they were disappointed in their finish, Armstrong said he told them that they are incrementally building their skills for their end goal: to advance through divisionals and to the state tournament in the post-season. “It’s always the slow grind for all of us,” he said.
The wrestlers will be on break after this week’s Santa Showdown mixer at Shelby High School, starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23.
They will return to competition on Jan. 6 for the Choteau mixer, where seniors McLoughlin, Colesworthy, Selander, Morgan and Major will be honored.
STATISTICS
CMR Holiday Classic
Boys
Top 10 team scores: 1. Billings West, 231.5; 2. Billings Senior, 209.5; 3. Great Falls High/Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, 154.5; 4. Belgrade, 148.5; 5. Glasgow, 136; 6. Helena Capital, 132; 7. Laurel, 128.5; 8. Havre, 126; 9. Bozeman, 120; 10. Fergus County, 119.
Choteau team score: 47.5, 45th place.
Choteau individual results:
120 — Nathan Gunderson m. dec. by Samuel Elliott, GFH/MSDB, 0-11; bye; p. Darren Fuller, Missoula Sentinel, 1:30; p. Aiden Files, CMR, 1:46; p. by Devin Grossman, Billings Skyview, 1:31.
138 — Jeffery Colesworthy, bye; dec. by Harold Miller, Shelby, 3-7; p. Dane Hoover, Whitehall, 2:42; won by tech fall over Joey Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart, 18-2; dec. Tucker Ellison, Custer County, 6-2; dec. by Kaleb Shine, Glacier, 7-8.
160 — Percy Bechtold, bye; dec. Colton Mears, Malta/Whitewater, 6-4; m. dec. by Gabriel Price, CMR, 9-21; p. by Trevor Tucker, Missoula Sentinel, :28.
182 — Jared Selander, bye; p. Mason Christianson, Gallatin, 1:39; p. by Kristopher Musick, Missoula Sentinel, 4:15; p. by Jett Boyce, Fergus County, :51.
205 — Carter Morgan, bye; p. Julian Stewart, Broadwater County, 1:35; p. Lyom Bullard, Park/Sweet Grass County, 3:11; m. dec. by Charlie Desmarias, Billings Senior, 2-12; p. Cadogan Wheat, Hamilton, :45; m. dec. by Mason Garfield, Wolf Point, 3-11; p. Randy Tommerup, Havre, 1:37.
285 — Jacob Major, bye; p. Jayden Friesen, Missoula Hellgate, 3:13; m. dec. by Jeremy Gallagher, Cut Bank, 3-11; dec. Jacob Kingsolver, Shelby, 3-1; dec. by Hudson Weins, Bozeman, 1:37.
Girls
Top 10 team scores: 1. Billings Senior, 209.5; 2. Billings Skyview, 127; 3. Glacier (Kalispell), 114; 4. Belgrade, 95; 5. Poplar, 69; 6. Butte, 65; 7. Billings West, 58; 8. Ronan, 57; 9. Custer County, 56; 10. Havre, 48.
Choteau team score: 8.
Choteau individual results:
113 — Arionna Gomes p. by Cierra Norton, Circle, 3:11; p. Alyvea McDanel, White Sulphur Springs, 1:23; p. by Aspen Murphy, Missoula Hellgate, 1:00.
126 — Daysha McLoughlin p. by Lil Schubarth, Simms, :30; bye; bye; p. Temree Payne-Taylor, Glacier, :33; p. by Juliette Cheff, Ronan, 1:29.
Walt and Trudy Currie
JV Tournament
Frosh 126 — Nathan Gunderson, bye; p. Joseph Herd, Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart, 1:20; p. by Bradley Wolfe, Anaconda, 2:30; p. by Wyatt Nelson, Colstrip, 3:47.
Frosh 160 — Percy Bechtold, bye; p. Kyle Sannar, Fergus County, :27; p. Gavin Rowe, Butte, 1:05; p. Chris Graham, Conrad, 1:35.
Frosh 182 — Augustus Lee, bye; p. Xavier Wood, Conrad, 4:10; p. by Nathan Kojetin, Billings Skyview, 2:31; p. Liam Gage, CMR, 3:32; p. Cedric Calahan, Helena Capital, 1:26.
JV 138 — Jeffery Colesworthy p. Dane Hoover, Whitehall, :37; p. by Tucker Ellison, Custer County, 1:08; p. Ace Edgerton, Broadwater County, :50; p. by Ted Tryan, Glasgow, :49.
JV 182 — Jared Selander p. Micah Hartman, Jefferson County, :40; p. Walker Spurlock, Broadwater County, 1:59; dec. by Wind Augare, Browning, 1-4; m. dec. Zane Cox, Park County, 10-1; dec. Tuff Adams, Helena Capital, 7-4.
JV 285 — Jacob Major, bye; p. by Jackson Miller, Custer County, :51; dec. Ryan Simpson, Shelby, 6-2; p. Vincent Murphy, CMR, :45; dec. by Shawn Tadlock, CMR, 0-4.