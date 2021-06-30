“It was a sell-out crowd” was how longtime Augusta American Legion member and rodeo organizer Ben Arps described the 2021 rodeo held June 27.
“The grandstands were full, something we haven’t seen in a few years,” he added. “It is just a guess but would say 3,500 or more were on hand.”
Arps said it was nice to have a rodeo go off without any major concerns, considering that for at least two years, flood water and the debris resulted in changes and a delay to the rodeo and last year, they had a cancellation due to the pandemic.
“Overall, rodeo fans were just happy to be out and enjoying an event in Montana,” he said, “And we were happy to be hosting an event. The weather was great, the stock good and the fans the best.”
The concession stands were also a popular place. Arps laughed, saying they sold out. “My wife said there were six hotdogs and no buns when they closed.”
Arps said it wouldn’t be possible to host the rodeo without the help of the sponsors who generously give. He thanked those who provided the belt buckles and saddle for the winners. The Legion appreciates the Legion Auxiliary members who oversee the concession stand, Susan Ford and her daughters for singing the National Anthem and the Legion members who help before, during and after the rodeo. He said the Legion also appreciated the community support they received for the yearly event and how much work the businesses and organizations put into the three days from street dances to the parade to making rodeo attendees welcome and giving them something they will remember.
The rodeo was dedicated to longtime Augusta and legion member Dave Freeman. Freeman, 92, was presented a plaque during the rodeo and thanked for his years of dedication to the organization and club and the countless years he has helped with the rodeo, Arps said.
North 40 Outfitters from Great Falls sponsored a Patriotic Day in conjunction with the rodeo, recognizing military personnel from Great Falls as well as the surrounding area. Arps said it was a nice addition to the rodeo and fit well. “It is what our group (the American Legion) is all about,” he said.
Once again, volunteers with the Augusta Youth held the 50/50 raffle during the rodeo with the lucky winner receiving $3,600. Arps said it was a pretty good 50/50, “I wished I would have won it,” he said.
The 50/50 drawing is just one way the funds raised throughout the weekend will go back into local needs, Arps said, adding, “That is one of the benefits of the weekend, raising funds that will be used locally.”
A portion of the proceeds also goes towards upkeep and improvements to the arena and park. Arps said given they didn’t have a rodeo last year, there weren’t any major repairs needed before the rodeo. “Looking down the road someday, we are going to have to replace the main bleachers. That will be a big undertaking,” he stressed. “It will be costly to replace the bleachers and something we will work on for a number of years to raise the funds.”
Nolan Conway was the winner of the all-around saddle, placing in both tie-down roping and team roping, and earning $714 in prize money.
Among the other placers at the rodeo were:
Bareback riding: 1. Brandley Peabody, 77 points on C5 Rodeo’s Calvin’s Dream, $750; 2. Blade Elliott, 67, $500.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bryn Roy, 6.6 seconds, $808; 2. Kolby Bignell, 8.4, $606; 3. (tie) Caden Camp and Cody Wiberg, 8.5, $303 each.
Team roping: 1. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.5 seconds, $1,090 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 7.2, $902; 3. Nolan Conway/Chase Gauger, 7.3, $714; 4. Luke Murphy/Shane Bessette, 14.5, $526; 5. Wyatt Schearer/Riley Joyce, 16.7, $338; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.8, $188.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 82 points on C5 Rodeo’s Robin’s Mess, $681; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $510; 3. Andrew Evjene, 75, $340; 4. Alan Gobert, 72, $170.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.3 seconds, $940; 2. Chad Johnson, 11.3, $705; 3. Delon Parker, 12.1, $470; 4. Morgan Grant, 14.4, $235.
Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 17.49 seconds, $675; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.50, $587; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.77, $499; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.89, $411; 5. Shelby Gill, 17.94, $323; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.17, $235; 7. Brooke Wilson, 18.25, $147; 8. Celie Salmond, 18.29, $59.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 87.5 points on Duane Kesler’s Ivy League, $774; 2. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $595; 3. Tristan O’Neal, 82, $417; no other qualified rides. (*all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $19,561.