At a special school board meeting on April 27, the Power School Board voted to remain closed and continue remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Loren Dunk in the district’s newsletter thanked the students and parents for their work and patience throughout these past eight weeks of school closure. “Also, thank you for all of your input throughout the process,” he said. “I have no doubt it has been difficult at times.” He also expressed his appreciation to the school staff. “You have taken on new responsibilities and have been so effective to continue the operations of our school,” Dunk said.
In recommending to the board to continue the distance learning, Dunk said he took into consideration many variables for opening the school or staying closed. With the amount of days remaining in the year after the May 7 date and all the requirements and guidelines on how to operate a school during the pandemic, Dunk said he “felt the best choice is to remain closed.”
“The remaining days and the summer months will be used to more effectively plan for operations in August, depending on how the pandemic progresses. None of us know exactly what to expect next school year, but plans will be in place for a variety of scenarios,” he said.
Dunk also said the Power seniors have chosen to have graduation on Friday, June 6, at 5 p.m. on the football field. “This will allow an environment where social distancing restrictions can be accommodated,” Dunk said. The seniors are working out the specific details for the ceremony. “It’s been a downer for the last quarter of the seniors’ school year for obvious reasons,” Dunk said. “Hopefully, they can take this opportunity to have a fun and unique experience on graduation.”
Dunk also reported the school has undergone some changes during the closure. Much of the hallway has been painted and they are tearing out carpet in the gym lobby area and will be installing new flooring. They have also torn down one set of bleachers on the football field that was beyond repair and had not been used for the past two seasons.