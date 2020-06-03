Brian Burton of Fairfield was the commencement speaker for the eighth-grade graduation at Greenfield Elementary School on May 26.
Eighth-grade class President Brynlee Bakken also gave a speech during the program. Maya Wilson and Bakken were selected as the co-winners of the citizenship award selected from the eighth-grade class members.
The eighth graders recognized were: Bakken, McCoy Banner, Kaylie Bender, Kayle Brown, Riley Harrell, Emilee Lear, Wyatt Murphy, Blake Pearson, Madelena Preston, Rose Troyer, Wilson and Heidi Zimmerman.
Greenfield School drew names for a bike and four Kindles donated by the Choteau Masonic Lodge. According to Principal Paul Wilson, normally the winners of the prizes come from Accelerated Reader program. “This year, we decided to draw from a pool of ‘Distance Learning All-Stars’ nominated by their teachers,” Wilson said.
The winner of the bike was Tia Yoder. Taylee Pearson, Josh Beachy, Maddison Daugherty and Ellamae Smucker won the Kindles.