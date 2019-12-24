The Choteau High School girls basketball team split last week, winning a conference game against Great Falls Central Catholic, and losing a nonconference game to the Broadwater County High School Bulldogs from Townsend.
The Choteau girls are now 1-0 in District 1B play and 1-3 overall as they go into the Christmas break. They won’t take the court again until Jan. 3 when they will play Conrad on the road. They will be home again on Jan. 4 against the Jefferson County High School Panthers of Boulder.
In their ﬁrst conference game, the CHS girls jumped out to a 15-7 ﬁrst-quarter lead and never let the GFCC girls back in the game. The Choteau girls were up, 30-18, at half time and outscored GFCC 14-3 in the third quarter to cement the solid win. The CHS girls matched up with GFCC better in regard to size and played tough defense to limit the Mustangs’ ability to get off good shots and make second-attempt shots. They also hustled on offensive and defensive rebounding and did a much better job of eliminating turnovers than they did in their ﬁrst week of play.
On offense, sophomore guard Emma Gunderson and freshman guard Ada Bieler led the girls in scoring with 13 points each. Senior Nicole Krone was also in double digits with 10 points. The CHS girls made 53 percent of their free throws in the conference win, and did a solid job of getting shots off inside the two-point ring.
The girls had 17 two-point shots fall and four three-pointers in the game. Coach Carissa Jenkins was able to rotate in a number of her substitute varsity players including Savannah Durocher, Sadie Grove, Tori Yeager and Ella Stott. The girls played both of last week’s games without starter Christine Funk and sub Samara DeBruycker.
Funk was at a volleyball commitment and DeBruycker had her wisdom teeth out. The girls traveled to Townsend on Dec. 21 and lost a low-scoring nonconference game to Townsend. Choteau had only three girls score with Krone leading the team with 12 points. The girls only made 14 percent of their free throws. They successfully made eight shots, including two three-pointers. Choteau led 7-4 in the ﬁrst quarter and at halftime was still up 13-10, but Townsend made second-half adjustments that cut Choteau’s offensive production sharply. The Townsend girls outscored Choteau, 17-6, in the second half to come up with the 27-19 win. The Townsend girls also struggled at the free-throw line, making just 25 percent of their charity shots.
STATISTICS
Choteau ...............15-15-14-10 — 54
GFCC .......................7-11-3-12 — 33
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 6 0/1 13, Tori Yeager 0 2/3 2, Jessie Henderson 3 0/0 7, Ella Stott 1 0/0 2, Abby McCollom 0 3/4 3, Ada Bieler 6 0/0 13, Nicole Krone 3 3/6 10, Savannah Durocher 1 0/0 2, Sadie Grove 1 0/1 2. Totals: 21 8/15.
GFCC — Amanda Joyce 2 1/2 5, Sareya Hicks 1 0/2 2, Michaela Hauk 4 0/0 10, Faith Madill 1 0/0 2, Mari Anderson 2 1/3 7, Grace Madill 2 0/2 4, Mackenzy Leray 0 1/2 3. Totals: 20 3/11. Fouls: Choteau 10, GFCC, 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Henderson, Bieler, Krone, Hauk 2, Anderson 2.
Choteau .......................7-6-2-4 — 19 T
ownsend ....................4-6-9-8 — 27
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 1 0/2 2, Ada Bieler 2 1/2 5, Nicole Krone 5 0/2 12. Totals: 8 1/7.
Townsend — Taylor Noyes 1 0/0 2, Peyton Vogl 4 0/0 9, Kennedy Vogl 3 1/1 7, Melanie Underwood 3 0/0 6, Sterling Owens 1 0/1 3. Totals: 12 1/4. Fouls: Choteau 13, Townsend 16. Fouled out: Bieler. Three-point goals: Krone 2, P. Vogl, Owens.