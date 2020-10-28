Area volleyball teams and two football teams will head into post season and playoffs this week.
The Fairfield/Augusta High School Eagles football team wrapped up the post season with a first place finish in District 1B. The Eagles defeated Glasgow, 14-8, on Oct. 23. The victory secured first place in the conference for the Eagles with a record of 4-0. Malta finished in second place with 3-1, Glasgow third with 4-2 and Conrad fourth with 2-3.
With the first-place finish, Fairfield/Augusta will host the Western Division fourth seed, Missoula Loyola Scared Heart, on Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m. The Eagles played the Rams in their opening game of the season and defeated them 22-0.
Other first-round matchups in Class B have Columbus (4S) at Red Lodge/Roberts (1E); Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (3N) at Eureka (2W); Colstrip (4E) at Manhattan/Manhattan Christian (1S); Bigfork (3W) at Malta/Saco/Dodson (2N); Whitehall (3S) at Shepherd (2E); Conrad (4N) at Florence-Carlton (1W); and Huntley Project (3E) at Townsend (2S).
In District 1B volleyball, tournament action begins on Thursday, Oct. 29 with the lower seeded teams playing in the higher seeded team’s gymnasium. Fairfield finished the season in second place, 7-2, and will host Rocky Boy, the seventh seeded team with a 0-6 record. The game will start at 6 p.m.
Depending on the outcome of the first match, Fairfield will play either the winner or the loser of the game between the third and sixth place teams. Whichever way the match plays out, Fairfield will be the higher seed and will host the second game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
The top four teams in the tournament will play the final four matches at Conrad. The first match will begin on Saturday, Oct. 31. at 9:30 a.m., second match at noon, consolation at 2:30 p.m. and championship at 5 p.m. Attendance will be limited throughout the tournament to pre-assigned family members. Social distancing will be observed and the gymnasium at Conrad will be cleaned between matches.
The District 6C volleyball tournament which includes teams from Augusta, Dutton/Brady, Power, Sunburst, Heart Butte, Valier, Cascade and Simms, will be divided between Valier and Cascade on opening day Oct. 29. The top half of the bracket will play matches at one location and the bottom half at the other. At press time, which half will be at which gym had not yet been determined, as teams were playing Monday night after contests were postponed due to weather the previous weekend. On the second day, Oct. 30, the teams remaining in the tournament will play matches in Valier.
Amanda Brown, the head coach for Power, said Sunday night the Lady Pirates are waiting on the outcome of a couple matches to be played Monday night to know for sure where they will fall in the seeding.
The Dutton/Brady High School volleyball season came to a close last week due to COVID-19 issues in the school district. The DiamondBacks will not be able to play in the post-season because of this.