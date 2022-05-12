Just like that, the regular high school track season has come to an end and Choteau High School athletes will begin attending post-season meets.
The District 1B track meet will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. The field events will start at 9 a.m. and the running events at 9:20 a.m. The top six placers in each event advance to the divisional meet the following Saturday, also in Great Falls at Memorial Stadium. The State Class B/C meet will also be in Great Falls and is slated for May 27-28.
“District 1B is competitive on the boys’ side, so it will be a battle for every point possible in order to come home with a trophy,” CHS track coach Callee Peebles said. “It should be an exciting day of competition.”
On the girls’ side, Peebles said, Fairfield and Conrad are looking pretty strong and well-rounded in events. “Our smaller numbers might make it hard to fill out certain areas, but each girl will contribute an important role,” she added.
Choteau athletes Garrett Torok and Sadie Grove have pre-qualified to compete at the state meet. Torok is pre-qualified in the 100-meter run and Grove in the javelin. Percy Bechtold is within inches of pre-qualifying in the pole vault.
The beginning of the season saw several meets get canceled or postponed, so it was a slower start than normal, followed by an intense two weeks of at least three meets per week, Peebles said. “Even with a bit of an abnormal schedule, we feel good about where we are positioned coming into districts,” the coach said. “I think that there could be several breakthrough performances and improvements seen. Throughout the regular season, athletes have continuously hit new personal records and have goals in mind for how they’d like to perform at districts. Carson Crary and Bechtold are both coming off solid PRs at the Missoula KLH meet, in addition to several others.
Peebles said a few athletes to look out for based on their performances throughout the season are, on the boys’ side: Torok in the 100 and 200 sprints and also the relays, Percy Bechtold in pole vault, Carson Crary in the 800, Jeffery Colesworthy in 300 hurdles and pole vault, Carter Morgan in javelin, Justyce Yeager in high jump, Landon Jamison in the distance races and both 4x100 and 4x400 relays should be competitive.
On the girls’ side, it will be fun to watch Grove in the javelin and discus, Peebles said. She also said to look for good performances by Zoey Tobar in the 400, Amy McKenzie in the 100 hurdles, Lily Heiberg in the 300 hurdles and high jump and Emma Gunderson in the high jump. Junior standout distance runner Ada Bieler has been battling a foot injury for the past few weeks, so her status is undetermined for post-season.
Cascade Top 8 — May 3
Boys results
Boys team scores (top 10 of 19 scoring) — 1. Belt 93, 2. Fort Benton 64, 3. Cut Bank 58.5, 4. Fairfield 48, 5. Shelby 43, 6. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 40, 7. Choteau 30, 8. Conrad 29, 9. North Star 22, 10. Cascade 21.
100 — 4. Garrett Torok, 11.97; 9. Carter Morgan, 12.31.
200 — 3. Torok, 23.98.
800 — 8. Carson Crary, 2:17.99.
1600 — 12. Landon Jamison, 5:10.13; 13. Percy Bechtold, 5:12.85.
3200 — 6. Landon Jamison, 11:43.65.
300 hurdles — 4. Colesworthy, 44.53; 10. Justyce Yeager, 48.94.
4x100 relay — 3. (Colesworthy, Morgan, Jared Selander, Torok), 45.99.
4x400 relay — 4. (Crary, Gus Johnson, Selander, Torok), 3:45.45.
Javelin — 5. Morgan, 138-06.
High jump — 11. Yeager, 5-04.
Pole vault — 4. Percy Bechtold, 11-00; 8. Colesworthy, 10-06.
Girls results
Girls team scores (top 10 of the 23 scoring) —1. Fort Benton 62.5, 2. Conrad 60.5, 3. Highwood 48, 4. Belt 41, 5. Fairfield 36, 6. Sunburst 35, 7. CJI 34, 8. Choteau 29, 8. Geraldine 29, 10. DGS 26.
400 — 4. Zoey Tobar, 1:06.26.
800 — 1. Ada Bieler, 2:39.19.
100 hurdles — 11. Amy McKenzie, 18.98.
300 hurdles — 11. Heiberg, 56.15.
4x100 relay — 6. (McKenzie, Emma Gunderson, Tobar, Bieler), 56.03.
4x400 relay — 4. (McKenzie, Gunderson, Tobar, Bieler), 4:40.18.
Discus — 6. Sadie Grove, 93-08.50.
Javelin — 2. Grove, 106.
High jump — 6. Heiberg, 4-08; 9. Gunderson, 4-06.
Pole vault — 8. McKenzie, 7.
Great Falls Freshman Invite — May 5
Boys results
100 — 11. Karson Thomas, 13.14; 21. Nick Morgan, 13.52; 25. Justyce Yeager, 13.67;
26. Gus Johnson, 13.77; 38. Kyle Haas, 14.99.
200 — 12. Thomas, 27.58; 14. Morgan, 28.33; 24. Haas, 31.72.
400 — 4. Yeager, 1:00.11.
800 — 3. Johnson, 2:31.25.
1600 — 8. Nathan Gunderson, 6:03.35.
4x100 relay — 7. Choteau boys, 51.23.
4x400 relay — 4. Choteau boys, 4:09.15.
Shot put — 10. Johnson, 29-07.
High jump — 5. Nick Morgan, 5-00.
Pole vault — 5. Nathan Gunderson, 8-00.
Long jump — 9. Thomas, 17-02; 22. Haas, 13-03.50.
Girls results
400 — 4. Hannah Martin, 1:20.26.
800 — 8. Martin, 3:44.39.
Shot put — 9. Olivia Jamison, 23-00.
Discus — 15. Jamison, 49-05.
Long jump — 22. Martin, 8-07.
KLH Invitational Missoula – May 7
Boys results
100 — 10. Jeffery Colesworthy, 11.92; 16. Carter Morgan, 12.14; 26. Jared Selander, 12.41; 47. Karson Thomas, 12.94; 48. Bowen Rappold, 12.95; 58. Nick Morgan, 13.76.
200 — 6. Garrett Torok, 23.99; 27. Derek Brownell, 26.97; 32. Gus Johnson, 27.70; 34. Nick Morgan, 27.95; 35. Nathan Gunderson, 28.15; 37. William Patterson, 28.25; 41. Roan Stott, 28.56; 43. Kyle Haas, 29.54.
400 — 14. Johnson, 59.47; 18. Landon Jamison, 1:02.01; 19. Brownell, 1:02.98; 25. Gunderson, 1:07.25; 27. Haas, 1:08.24.
800 — 4. Carson Crary, 2:12.75; 16. Jamison, 2:26.81.
1600 — 5. Jamison, 5:14.77; 19. Dillon Harrell, 5:49.60.
110 hurdles — 18. Harrell, 21.10; 19. Bowen Rappold, 21.55; 20. Justyce Yeager, 21.84.
300 hurdles — 7. Colesworthy, 43.96.
4x100 relay — 4. (Colesworthy, Rappold, Jared Selander, Torok), 46.01; 16. Choteau team B, 49.77.
4x400 relay — 5. (Johnson, Crary, Selander, Torok), 3:55.25; 8. Brownell, Karson Thomas, Yeager, Nick Morgan), 4:00.07.
Shot put — 20. Carter Morgan, 36-01.50; 28. Patterson, 33-02.50; 29. Carson Crary, 33-00.50; 39. Gunderson, 30-03.50; 47. Jacob Major, 28-06.50.
Discus — 13. Gunderson, 100-08.50; 19. Patterson, 95-02.75; 28. Major, 88-08.
Javelin — 5. Morgan, 133-03; 9. Crary, 117-10; 21. Harrell, 102-05; 32. Gunderson, 92; 39. Patterson, 83-06; 44. Major, 80-01.
High jump — 11. Yeager, 5-02.
Pole vault — 2. Percy Bechtold, 12-00; 7. Colesworthy, 10-00.
Long jump — 17. Torok, 16-09.25; 31. Johnson, 15-05; 34. Brownell, 15-04.25; 35. Thomas, 15-03.50.
Triple jump — 20. Stott, 30-03.50; 22. Haas, 26-07.
Girls results
200 — 22. Amy McKenzie, 32.39; 32. Keyley Shelmerdine, 36.
400 — 6. Ada Bieler, 1:04.77; 21. Shelmerdine, 1:26.02.
100 hurdles — 10. McKenzie, 19.76; 14. Lily Heiberg, 21.24.
300 hurdles — 13. McKenzie, 58; 14. Heiberg, 58.74.
Shot put — 9. Sadie Grove, 28-04; 30. Olivia Jamison, 21-03.
Discus — 8. Sadie Grove, 88-06; 23. Jamison, 66-05.50.
Javelin — 6. Grove, 103-09.25; 33. Jamison, 49-09.50.
High jump — 8. Heiberg, 4-04.
Pole vault — 9. McKenzie, 6; 14. Jamison, 5.
Long jump — 33. Shelmerdine, 9-10.