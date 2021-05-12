The Conrad-Choteau High School cooperative girls softball season is heading into the home stretch. The next action will see Conrad-Choteau face Stillwater on Monday, May 10, in Lewistown and the Cut Bank Invitational Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15.
Post-season play will begin with the divisional tournament on May 20-22 in Glasgow and the lucky few to advance to the state that tournament will be held May 27-29 at Florence-Carlton.
The Cowgirls were victorious in both of their games last week. They defeated Great Falls Central Catholic, 21-1, on May 4 and Browning, 32-3, on May 6.
In the game against Great Falls Central, the Cowgirls scored three runs in the first inning on a three-run homer by Maggie Bender. Great Falls Central cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the second but Conrad-Choteau exploded for eight runs to break the game open.
The Cowgirls added another run in the third and nine more in the bottom of the fourth. Bender hit two home runs in the inning, including a grand slam. She finished the game 4-5 with three HRs and 11 RBIs (which looks to be a state record).
Kaylyn Gallagher added two hits for the Cowgirls, including a triple. Ella Stott also had two hits and a triple. Bender got the win in the circle, giving up one run on three hits and striking out 10.
The Conrad-Choteau softball defeated Browning 32-3 in five innings. Stott led the game off with a solo home run as the Cowgirls scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Katie Stokes also homered in the inning. The Cowgirls pushed seven more across in the second to take a 17-0 lead after two. Conrad-Choteau scored five runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Kaylyn Gallagher was 4-5 at the plate with seven RBIs. Stott went 3-4 with a triple, home run, six RBIs and six runs scored. Stokes went 5-5 with two triples, a home run, five RBIs and six runs scored.
Stott took the win in the circle, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out 10.
With the two wins, the Cowgirls improve to 8-5-1 on the season.