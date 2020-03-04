Spring is just around the corner and that means it is almost time for youth softball to start.
For the Fairfield girls’ softball program, exciting enhancements are on the horizon in the next couple years
The girls’ softball program has a strong tradition in Fairfield. The number of players varies each season but is always trending upward. Nearly 40 girls played last season. Fairfield has three different age groups for softball: peewees 6-8, minors 9-11 and majors 12-14. They play against teams from Choteau, Conrad, Valier, Cascade, Browning, Cut Bank and Shelby.
Almost all home games are played on the field the league refers to as “the softball field” located on the west side of U.S. Highway 89 on the north end of town, toward Choteau. “It is basically a piece of reclaimed prairie that has been leveled off,” said Paul Wilson, longtime girls softball coach and one of the driving forces behind field improvements.
The improvements to the softball field have taken several twists and turns over the past few months but with the season looming, Wilson said the league has established some goals and is in the middle of raising funds.
The plan includes working with the Greenfield Elementary School District to make improvements to the softball field. The Fairfield school system is planning improvements to the T-ball field that will benefit the girls program as well.
Wilson said at Greenfield, they plan to install a high-quality playing field that can be used for practices and games. The field will be located on the west edge of the playground near where the existing baseball backstop is located. “We are looking at a new backstop, installing a new infield surface, putting sod in the outfield, adding fencing along the baselines and finally, building dugouts and putting in some small bleachers for parents to watch the games,” Wilson said.
“The new backstop cost is around $3,000-$4,000 depending on materials used,” he added. “That would not include the demolition and removal of the existing backstop.”
A bonus for improving the field at Greenfield is expanding the use with the school district during the fall and spring for physical education classes.
The field at Greenfield will become the primary location for games and most practices.
This spring, the Fairfield school district plans to remove the fence along the side of the T-ball field located on school grounds. They will extend the sidewalk from the elementary school to edge of the school property, which would be in front of the field. As part of the project, the district will erect a new fence along with the sidewalk and will donate the old fence to the improvements at Greenfield.
Fairfield Superintendent Les Meyer said the field is used for school physical education, recess and community programs. “The sidewalk will provide an additional barrier for the safety for those on the field and for those walking past the field coming and going from the school building,” he said. “The field already has underground sprinklers and the school district is responsible for playground/field upkeep and maintenance.”
To help defray costs, Meyer said the school district maintenance/custodial staff will do the prep work of building forms and pouring cement over the course of the summer, most likely starting in June.
Fairfield Youth Baseball, Country Cubs (Greenfield’s parent/teacher group), the Fairfield Lions Club and Fairfield Junior Women’s Club are helping with fundraising for the two fields.
The Country Cubs have raised about $5,000 in funding for the Greenfield field. The proceeds from last year’s Greenfield Stomp and a very generous private donation were responsible for these funds, Wilson said. Approximately $3,000 has been raised for improvements to the field along the highway. The Fairfield VFW made a generous donation last fall, and many individuals in the community have given funds to help with the project.
The Fairfield Lions Club is donating the proceeds from the 2020 White Elephant Auction to the renovations and improvements of the baseball diamonds in Fairfield and Greenfield. The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club is donating money raised from the holiday craft fair and stroll.
As the season gears up, so do the fundraising plans. Ideas include a cash calendar this spring, selling Elliotts of Montana cookie dough and a raffle.
Wilson said he does not have an exact figure needed for the improvements to the two fields, saying a lot depends on in-kind services that are offered. The program is operated by volunteers and parents who help coach and maintain the fields. Wilson says he foresees many of these same individuals, and, he hopes, more from the community, helping with the planned improvements.
Anyone interested in donating to the field projects should contact Wilson at Greenfield School, 467-2433, or Taylor Bolkcom, a softball program volunteer who is assisting with the improvements, at Gary Kasper’s in Fairfield.