The Choteau High School boys are the Northern Division golf champions, placing first as a team at the divisional tournament May 10 in Malta.
The team finished with a team score of 84. Glasgow took second with 93, Cut Bank third with 104 and Malta fourth with 120. The golfers on the top four teams advance to the state tournament along with the top 18 golfers.
Individually, freshman Kellen Meyer took second place with an 84. He was followed close behind by Jagger Hofstad, a senior, in fifth place with a 90, and senior Henry Bieler in sixth place with a 92. Also golfing for the team were Maddox Hofstad, who finished with a 110 and Colin Trahan with a 116. Parker Naylor is the team alternate.
The state golf tournament will be held May 17 and 18 at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course near Anaconda. The team had a practice round on May 16.
Coaching the Bulldogs are John Shepherd, head coach, and Ken Meyer, assistant coach.
“The team did great at divisional,” Shepherd said. “We’ve been really pleased with the overall play from everyone on the team. Even the players who did not make the divisional team improved steadily from tournament to tournament.”
Shepherd said all the golfers who are still playing have become consistent in their game and are able to adjust and adapt to changing conditions while playing. “The conditions in Malta were tough. The course was set up difficult with pin placements and the speed of the green” he said. “On top of that was a wind blowing 20 to 30 miles per hour, so scoring well was challenging. We were very impressed on how our players kept a positive attitude even when things weren’t going great — they dug in and kept battling, which I feel was the difference and put us on top.”
Looking ahead to State, Shepherd said he knows Columbus has a really good team and Glasgow is talented but after that, he is not sure who the main competition will be. “I know that if we go and golf well, we have a chance for some individual placers and our team could sneak up and surprise a few people,” he said. “I’m predicting pretty good scores at the Fairmont course and the weather looks favorable, so we will see what happens.”