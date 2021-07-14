Twenty-six walkers and runners took part in the Craig Storle Memorial one-mile and 5K races in Dutton on July 10. Austin Storle, 25, won the one-mile race in the men’s division with a time of 5:48. Amelia Schuler, 9, of Dutton won the women’s division with a time of 10:18.
Others completing the one-mile race were: Isaiah Schuler, 12, 10:11; Gwendolyn Russell, 11, 10:25; Kaity Storle, 24, 10:40; Lydia Schuler, 6, 10:54; Roxane Shinabarger, 50, 11:01; Rosalie Russell, 3, 16:11; Shyla Russell, 38, 16:12.
Eric Wahl, 22, won the 5K race men’s division in 23:49, and Dora Sealy, 46, won the women’s division in 26:59.
Others completing the 5K were: Nolan Vick, 29, 25:09; Ulan Omdahl, 23, 25:41; Jeremy Locke, 38, 25:53; Jeff Martinsen, 55, of Choteau, 32:40; Ainsley DeBruycker, 15, of Dutton, 34:53; Melody Martinsen, 55, of Choteau, and Kay DeBruycker, 52, of Dutton, 34:53; Donna Sims, 78, of Great Falls, 38:37; Magdolyn Russell, 9, 40:43; Isaac Miller, 27, 40:44; Ula Omdahl, 52, 44:29; Bob Sims, 80, of Great Falls, 44:41; Rob Cook, 59, 46:24; Clint Hable, 28, 53:07; Hayden Vick, 30, 53:08.
The Dutton fun run, held in conjunction with Dutton Fun Day, was organized for many years by runner Craig Storle. After his death 12 years ago, his wife Amy Storle and their children organized the annual fun runs. Amy announced at this year’s race that she is retiring from organizing the event and hopes to work with other community members to make sure it remains a part of the Fun Day celebration.
Volunteers with the Healthy Teton County Coalition assisted Storle this year, registering racers, giving out door prizes and awarding ribbons and trophies to the top winners.
Proceeds from this race benefit the Dutton town swimming pool and recreation complex.