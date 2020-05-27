The Fairfield High School seniors and some underclassmen were presented with scholarships and awards during Class Night held May 19 in the school gymnasium.
The scholarships were from local, state, college and military sources. Also during the evening, the “teacher of the year” award was presented to the entire teaching staff at Fairfield Public Schools for their outstanding efforts in rising to the need in providing distance learning for the students.
Those receiving scholarships and awards were:
•Keeley Bake — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Montana Tech Resident Tuition, Montana Tech Dorm, Montana Tech DAA, Montana Tech Whiting Petroleum, Norman and Ruth Stormwind Good Neighbor Award, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and True Value.
•Paris Becker — Boe Brothers, Front Range Assisted Living, MSU Asbjornson, MSU Bozeman Premier, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Taylor Paddock Memorial and Vinny Stott.
•Reegan Carper — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric, Youth Serve Montana and Citizen of the Month
•Kaylee Christensen — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Evelyn Brown, Lucille Fjeld, MSU Bozeman Premier, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Tom and Carolyn Hardin memorial.
•Sophia Huhn — Fine arts department and art club, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric and UM general scholarship,
•Crystal Kennedy — Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
•Conner Klick — Boe Brothers, Harold and Shirlie Klinker CTE, Mike Andrus, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Sun River Electric lineman.
•Clay Paddock — Greenfield Irrigation District, Ray C. Norris, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, University of Montana Western athletic scholarship.
•Ashley Pearson — 3 Rivers Banner, Boe Brothers, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric and Citizen of the Month.
•Josiah Pearson — Boe Brothers, BYU Idaho Thomas E. Ricks grant, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Sun River Electric,
•Hanna Peterman — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Centene Corporation, Front Range Assisted Living, McInerney-Manuel Memorial, Montana’s STEM, Sun River Electric, MSU Bozeman Premier and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
•Kenna Pitcher — Boe Brothers, Gertrude Weishaar Memorial, Julie Waters, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Centene Corporation, salutatorian award and University of Providence Leadership.
•Gabe Roberts — Boe Brothers, Centene Corporation, Gertrude Weishaar memorial, KRTV student of the week, Montana’s STEM, Montana Tech Marcus Daly Gold tuition waiver, Pepsi-Cola, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, student of the quarter and valedictorian award.
•Shelby Schweigert — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Edith Hughes, Greenfield Irrigation District, Heisey Foundation, Montana’s STEM, Montana Tech Chancellor’s Priority, Mountain View Co-op, Pine Cove Consulting Tech, Rod and Eunice Hanson, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Steve Diedrich and Citizen of the Month.
•Taylor Simmons — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, DAR Good Citizen, Evelyn Brown, Harold and Shirlie Klinker CTE and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
•Thomas Troy — Army National Guard tuition and signing bonus, Heisey Foundation and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Underclassmen awards were as follows:
Citizen of the Month — Madison Rosenbaum, Gavin Mills, Luke Ostberg; Conor Murray, Cheyenne Maddox and Sophie Jergenson.
Freshman of the year — Shea Ostberg.
Heisey Foundation — Daniel Faith, Cheyenne Maddox and Gavin Mills.
John Philip Sousa — T’Ly Taylor.
National school choral award — Kaylee Bouma
Student of the quarter — T’ly Taylor, Madison Rosenbaum and Sophie Jergenson.